NEO price analysis: NEO/USD bulls fixated on saving $10 support

NEO bears continue with gain slashing exercise further endangering the $10 support.

On the upside, a falling triangle breakout awaits the bulls.

The depression in the cryptocurrency market continues to hit new levels. Cryptos are largely in the red led by NEO which has sunk 2% on Friday. The digital asset commenced the trading at $10.594 (also the intraday high). The only price action NEO has made today is bearish where it touched lows of $10.31.

In the meantime, NEO is trading at $10.37 while its immediate upside is limited by the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the one-hour chart. In case, the buyers reverse the ongoing downtrend, NEO could soon find itself in a falling triangle breakout likely to retest $13 resistance.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that NEO’s downtrend is gaining traction. If RSI slides into the oversold, expect NEO to slip beneath the $10 support. This could be detrimental as the price could easily disintegrate towards the $7 key support.

NEO/USD one-hour chart

