In an unexpected u-turn, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk looks set to complete his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, alleged spam bots, fake accounts and all.
According to the notice filed by Musk’s lawyers with the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday, which was overseeing the trial, Musk is ready to “proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the April 25, 2022 Merger Agreement.”
It follows several months of legal drama with the social media platform where Musk tried to back out of the deal, citing Twitter's lack of transparency around spam bots, fake accounts and the financial health of the business, and came just weeks before a rapidly approaching court date to settle the matter on Oct. 17.
Musk’s proposed deal comes on the condition that there is “an immediate stay of the action” and adjournment of the trial and pending receipt of financing.
Twitter appears ready to accept the terms of the deal, announcing in an Oct. 4 Twitter post they intend to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.
Whether the looming court date prompted Musk’s change of heart is uncertain, however, the Telsa and SpaceX founder has already teased plans for the platform after he takes ownership.
Other than the cryptic tweet, Musk has not yet unveiled what the proposed multi-purpose X app is, but in a follow-up tweet on Oct 4, he did mention, “Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong.”
Musk previously mulled turning to blockchain technology to combat spam bots by making Twitter users pay 0.1 Dogecoin (DOGE) to tweet or retweet, according to a transcript of phone recordings.
“You have to pay a tiny amount to register your message on the chain, which will cut out the vast majority of spam and bots. There is no throat to choke, so free speech is guaranteed,” Musk said on page 98 of the transcript.
He later concluded that blockchain-based Twitter might not be feasible at the moment.
The news that Musk could be the new owner of the social media platform has been met with a mixed response from the Twitter community.
Dogecoin creator Bill Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter told his 1.7 million followers that “if elon musk makes twitter better, then twitter will be better,” adding:
If Elon Musk ruins twitter, then we don’t have to hear all the stupid things that people say on twitter anymore. that’s a win-win.
Other users were not so optimistic, with one noting that he couldn't believe "anyone who values @Twitter at all would want @elonmusk to have anything to do with it.
In the last 24 hours, the Twitter stock price has jumped 22.24% to a total of $52 a share, according to Nasdaq data.
While Dogcoin, which has in the past seen an increase based on the actions of Musk, has had an 8% increase, trading at $0.06 at time of writing according to Coingecko.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon holders need to be cautious of $0.888
MATIC price has seen an incredible surge in buying pressure, pushing it higher over the last few days. However, things could turn around quickly as the Bitcoin price shows exhaustion after the recent rally.
Shiba Inu price at a critical juncture, failure to overcome could result in 20% sell off
Shiba Inu price is hovering below the $0.0000118 resistance level and is attempting to overcome it. A failure from bulls to flip this hurdle into a support barrier could result in a 20% crash to $0.0000092.
Why patience will help provide a better entry for XRP investors
XRP price consolidates within an ascending parallel channel. RIpple price shows less volume than the previous bull run, while the Relative Strength Index shows resistance. Invalidation of the countertrend thesis is a breach above $0.51.
ApeCoin price is likely to fall flat towards $4 for these reasons
ApeCoin price shows resistance under two crossing moving averages. APE price shows a tapering look on the Volume Profile pattern but breached extremely oversold territories on the Relative Strength Index.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.