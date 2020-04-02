  • Monero trades over 7% higher as the cryptosphere catches a bid.
  • The XMR/USD pair looks like it heading to the ket resistance level of 57.92.

XMR/USD daily chart

Monero is trading higher as pretty much all cryptocurrencies catch a firm bid in the US session on Thursday. On the chart below the red horizontal line highlight the significance of the price around the 57.92 area. On this chart alone there is around 4 key touches where the line was used as either support or resistance

It will be interesting to see if the price makes it past the 32.2% Fibonacci level that is currently being tested. The Fib level is often a pretty useful one and often acts as a resistance in the crypto market. Aside from that, the indicators are looking bullish to with the MACD histogram above the mid-line and the RSI pointing to higher levels also. The only thing that could improve about the MACD is the signal lines are they are both under the 0 mid-point.

Monero hitting resistance zones

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 52.4082
Today Daily Change 3.8925
Today Daily Change % 8.02
Today daily open 48.5157
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.5595
Daily SMA50 60.6418
Daily SMA100 61.8308
Daily SMA200 59.9125
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 49.0548
Previous Daily Low 46.6161
Previous Weekly High 51.5843
Previous Weekly Low 37.6819
Previous Monthly High 70.2655
Previous Monthly Low 26.0055
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 48.1232
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 47.5477
Daily Pivot Point S1 47.0696
Daily Pivot Point S2 45.6235
Daily Pivot Point S3 44.6308
Daily Pivot Point R1 49.5083
Daily Pivot Point R2 50.501
Daily Pivot Point R3 51.9471

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

