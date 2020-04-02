- Monero trades over 7% higher as the cryptosphere catches a bid.
- The XMR/USD pair looks like it heading to the ket resistance level of 57.92.
XMR/USD daily chart
Monero is trading higher as pretty much all cryptocurrencies catch a firm bid in the US session on Thursday. On the chart below the red horizontal line highlight the significance of the price around the 57.92 area. On this chart alone there is around 4 key touches where the line was used as either support or resistance.
It will be interesting to see if the price makes it past the 32.2% Fibonacci level that is currently being tested. The Fib level is often a pretty useful one and often acts as a resistance in the crypto market. Aside from that, the indicators are looking bullish to with the MACD histogram above the mid-line and the RSI pointing to higher levels also. The only thing that could improve about the MACD is the signal lines are they are both under the 0 mid-point.
Additional levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.4082
|Today Daily Change
|3.8925
|Today Daily Change %
|8.02
|Today daily open
|48.5157
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.5595
|Daily SMA50
|60.6418
|Daily SMA100
|61.8308
|Daily SMA200
|59.9125
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|49.0548
|Previous Daily Low
|46.6161
|Previous Weekly High
|51.5843
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.6819
|Previous Monthly High
|70.2655
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.0055
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|48.1232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.5477
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|47.0696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.6235
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44.6308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|49.5083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|50.501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|51.9471
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
