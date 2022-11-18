- Polygon prices fade slightly in European trading but still hold onto +1% daily gain.
- MATIC flirts with the opening price from Monday morning.
- It will be important to see where MATIC can close at the US closing bell before going into the weekend.
Polygon (MATIC) price is on the cusp of catching up for at least some of the incurred losses for November as price action is bouncing off an interesting support level. With markets being reminded again of the tail risks still hanging over price action, MATIC could receive some underpinning from bulls. Expect to see MATIC trying to squeeze out a small gain for the week on Friday, with an important close setting up the weekend that could hold more gains.
MATIC is at a key level that could bring 7% gain over the weekend
Polygon price is currently flirting with the opening price from Monday morning during the ASIA PAC session at $0.888. It would be good for morale and confidence if MATIC can close above that marker and possibly above the green ascending trend line and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that all meet around that same level. This makes the $0.888 level a crossroads that could see some more follow-through into the weekend, should bulls be able to keep supporting the price action and accomplish the mission to get that Friday close above $0.888.
If this vision is carried to fruition, MATIC price would set forth a good weekend as traders would get a hall pass to rally higher toward $0.96. Although that means only a slim 7% profit, it would make sense as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) would not overheat too quickly and could be the first signal that more gains are at hand. With the holiday week in the US next week, a Thanksgiving rally could be underway with $1.18 on the horizon.
MATIC/USD daily chart
It is a good reminder yet again that the current tail risks are still alive and present and could flair up at any moment. Although markets were on edge on the back of that missile attack in Poland, the situation de-escalated in just 12 hours. However, it comes with an advisory that traders need to keep in mind that the war in Ukraine is far from over. The comments from both Ukraine and Russia on Thursday show that they are still miles apart from one another, and any next escalation could easily push MATIC back to $0.862 or $0.777 on the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price: Should LTC holders remain patient for a 14% upswing?
Litecoin price has been performing relatively better than most other cryptocurrencies since FTX’s collapse. Despite the fluctuations in the crypto market, Litecoin has sustained its demand which is evident in the altcoin’s usage.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Ethereum price: Why ETH traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
Lido DAO price has dangerous exit-liquidity levels near $1.60
Lido DAO price appears to be moving north while the rest of the market succumbs to Bitcoin’s lacklustre recovery. As the market may be setting up for another downswing, a risky countertrend opportunity is displayed within the LDO technicals.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.