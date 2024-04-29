Trust Wallet with over 100 million users back on Google Play Store after temporary removal

Trust Wallet informed users of its removal from Google Play Store on Monday, this development affected Android users.

The decentralized wallet says that it submitted an appeal to Google, the removal was temporary and the app was restored.

Trust Wallet has over 100 million users, allowing traders to buy, sell and store their digital assets.

Trust Wallet is a non-custodial software wallet that allows traders to send, receive, exchange and hold digital assets. Users can hold cryptocurrencies and NFTs in their Trust Wallets. The wallet disclosed its removal from Google’s application store, Play Store, early on Monday.

Google temporarily removes Trust Wallet from its Play Store

Trust Wallet announced that Google had temporarily removed the Trust Wallet application from the Play Store, limiting access to Android users. The tech giant had previously notified Trust Wallet of the potential action, after which the dApp submitted an appeal weeks ago.

With no response from Google, the dApp was removed from the Play Store on Monday, April 29.

According to the dApp’s website, it has over 100 million users worldwide and powers the purchase, sale and holding of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, among other digital assets.

Trust Wallet offered its users an alternative, an Android APK to install on their devices. If the app is installed on the user’s phone, it will continue working normally. If users choose to uninstall the app, they wouldn’t have been able to download it until it was re-listed by Google.

Users need to be wary of applications posing as the Trust Wallet with downloads or links, as these could be phishing scams or scammers trying to steal data.

Important announcement for Android users



Unfortunately, Google has temporarily removed our app from the Play Store. Google notified us of this potential action, and we submitted an appeal weeks ago. However, while awaiting a response from Google to our appeal, Google… pic.twitter.com/tEgNYZjSOt — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) April 29, 2024

The dApp shared the application’s reinstatement in the Play Store in an update on X.