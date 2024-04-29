Trust Wallet with over 100 million users back on Google Play Store after temporary removal

- Trust Wallet informed users of its removal from Google Play Store on Monday, this development affected Android users.
- The decentralized wallet says that it submitted an appeal to Google, the removal was temporary and the app was restored.
- Trust Wallet has over 100 million users, allowing traders to buy, sell and store their digital assets.
Trust Wallet is a non-custodial software wallet that allows traders to send, receive, exchange and hold digital assets. Users can hold cryptocurrencies and NFTs in their Trust Wallets. The wallet disclosed its removal from Google’s application store, Play Store, early on Monday.
Google temporarily removes Trust Wallet from its Play Store
Trust Wallet announced that Google had temporarily removed the Trust Wallet application from the Play Store, limiting access to Android users. The tech giant had previously notified Trust Wallet of the potential action, after which the dApp submitted an appeal weeks ago.
With no response from Google, the dApp was removed from the Play Store on Monday, April 29.
According to the dApp’s website, it has over 100 million users worldwide and powers the purchase, sale and holding of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, among other digital assets.
Trust Wallet offered its users an alternative, an Android APK to install on their devices. If the app is installed on the user’s phone, it will continue working normally. If users choose to uninstall the app, they wouldn’t have been able to download it until it was re-listed by Google.
Users need to be wary of applications posing as the Trust Wallet with downloads or links, as these could be phishing scams or scammers trying to steal data.
Important announcement for Android users— Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) April 29, 2024
Unfortunately, Google has temporarily removed our app from the Play Store. Google notified us of this potential action, and we submitted an appeal weeks ago. However, while awaiting a response from Google to our appeal, Google… pic.twitter.com/tEgNYZjSOt
The dApp shared the application’s reinstatement in the Play Store in an update on X.
Ok, well that was sorted quickly..! The Android version of the app is back on the Google Play Store— Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) April 29, 2024
Let's continue #BUIDLing, checking charts & touching grass https://t.co/YbgfY2KcBP pic.twitter.com/9Z4KXkhqNV
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum fees drops to lowest level since October, ETH sustains above $3,200
Ethereum’s high transaction fees has been a sticky issue for the blockchain in the past. This led to Layer 2 chains and scaling solutions developing alternatives for users looking to transact at a lower cost.
Solana, Base and AI meme coins rally, are speculative tokens making a comeback?
Meme coins are typically considered more speculative than the rest of cryptocurrency categories. Despite the label, hedge funds and institutional investors have warmed up to meme coins this cycle.
RWA narrative could make a comeback after nearly 50% correction in CFG, ONDO, MKR
Bitcoin halving and developments in the AI sector are the key narratives this cycle. The Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization narrative gathered steam with BlackRock’s tokenized asset fund launch on Ethereum in March 2024.
These cryptocurrencies could face selling pressure according to an analyst: STRK, ENA, OMNI, JUP, ONDO
Thor Hartvigsen, investor at Heartcore Capital and a crypto analyst has identified a list of cryptocurrencies that are expected to see a massive increase in their supply. Typically, an increase in selling pressure negatively impacts an asset’s price.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.