MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon to retest $2.40 after hitting new all-time highs

- MATIC price action has been a clear leader, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.
- Massive, bullish signal forms after MATIC clearly rejects one of the most bearish chart patterns in technical analysis.
- Bulls target the critical $3 level next, with the $5.50 range after that.
MATIC price has surged by more than 57% in just ten trading days. Concerns about whether it could make another breakout attempt of the upper trendline of a rising wedge have been handily dispelled. However, a pullback in the interim is expected.
MATIC price to cool-off and assess its recent moves, pullback incoming
MATIC price has two scenarios coming up that traders should be prepared for. The first is a pullback to the $2.40 value area. $2.40 is where the top of the current rising wedge pattern and daily Tenkan-Sen reside. A pullback to this level is a move that both long-term investors and short-term speculators should want to occur.
A retest of $2.40 that holds as support would confirm that the current breakout was legitimate. There have been five attempts since October 27 by MATIC bulls to breakout above the rising wedge, but all have failed and resulted in a return inside the rising wedge pattern.
Another reason a pullback is increasingly probable is the gap between the bodies of the daily candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen (blue moving average). Gaps between the Tenkan-Sen and the bodies of candlesticks do not last long and often correct no later than four to six periods after the first gap. MATIC price is within that range for the pullback to occur.
The second scenario that traders should look out for is a consolidation phase. The consolidation phase would be a temporary pause where MATIC would likely trade between the $2.60 and $2.75 value areas. That consolidation would last until the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen cross above the rising wedge's upper trendline – roughly two weeks from December 24.
The $3 price level is the next central zone for MATIC price to test. $3 is a solid psychological level and near the 100% Fibonacci expansion at $2.93. Above that, a massive breakout towards the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement is next.
MATIC/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
For this bullish outlook to be invalidated, bears would need to push MATIC price to a daily close below the rising wedge and the Ichimoku Cloud at $1.65 or lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
DOT price could experience an unprecedented spike over the next week and extend into late January 2022. The setup on the $2.00/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart indicates a more than 300% move higher from the present value area.
Why Bitcoin could see the Christmas holiday begin a 50% rally
Bitcoin price has developed the necessary conditions for a Point and Figure chart pattern known as a Bear Trap. However, it has also developed conditions favorable for a Bearish Catapult setup.
Axie Infinity presents buy opportunity before AXS hits $170
Axie Infinity price action completes an A-B-C Corrective Wave in Elliot Wave Analysis, giving strong credence to an established low. An increase of more than 60% is projected from these current lows. Axie Infinity price action has an outstanding bullish early entry opportunity coming up.
Cardano hidden reversal gives ADA longs early buy opportunity before $2
Cardano price recently broke out above the bear-market angle on its $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. That move has resulted in Cardano converting to a bull market. Cardano price shows bulls now in control, but many participants are still waiting for confirmation
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2022: BTC to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin (BTC) had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.