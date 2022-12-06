Will Polygon partnering with Warner Music to launch a web3 music platform push up MATIC price?

- Polygon joined hands with platform builder LGND.io and Warner Music Group in a multi-year partnership.
- The web3 music platform will be designed to support NFTs from any blockchain in a proprietary player.
- MATIC price needs support from buyers to induce a bullish pressure and kick-start a run up toward $0.9743.
Polygon is one of the foremost blockchains in the smart contract and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. It is also a leader on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) front, which is what the Warner Music Group will be leveraging to develop the first-of-its-kind music platform.
Polygon X Warner Music Group
In an announcement on Tuesday, Warner Music Group stated that the platform LGND Music will officially launch in January 2023. Formed in partnership with LGND.io, an e-commerce and interactive platform builder, the platform will leverage Polygon for its blockchain needs.
As per the announcement, the launch of the platform will be accompanied by a collaboration with Spinnin Records, a Warner Music Group label. LGND Music is targeted to be an NFT and digital collectible platform that will support digital collectibles from any blockchain in a “proprietary player”. Justifying the choice of Polygon as the base blockchain, the announcement read,
“To ensure a seamless experience for users, the platform will be built on Polygon, offering lower gas fees and faster transactions in an open, permissionless, and sustainable environment.”
The announcement from the Warner Music Group came at a time when NFTs are suffering terribly, with sales plunging to a 17-month low. As reported by FXStreet, the month of November recorded only $414 million in NFT sales, figures which were last seen in June 2021.
MATIC price is looking at a hike
Even if the announcement bears no impact on NFT sales, it could affect the MATIC price, which is currently at $0.9059. If bullish pressure rises, the altcoin could climb the chart to tag its critical resistance at $0.9537.
A daily close above it would enable MATIC price to initiate a run up toward $0.9743. Flipping this level into a support floor would provide the cryptocurrency with the boost it needs to engage in a recovery rally.
MATIC/USD 4-hour chart
However, if the price decline and MATIC price falls through the support level at $0.8817, it could end up tagging $0.8378. A daily candlestick close below this critical support would invalidate the bullish thesis, resulting in the price falling to $0.7765, constituting a 14% crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Polygon partnering with Warner Music to launch a web3 music platform push up MATIC price?
Polygon is one of the foremost blockchains in the smart contract and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. It is also a leader on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) front, which is what the Warner Music Group will be leveraging to develop the first-of-its-kind music platform.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: LUNC nowhere near the bottom as investors continue to sell
Terra's Luna Classic broke out from a range-bound consolidation beginning in December. Investors quickly triggered their sell orders during the uptrend mover and have since forged a steep declining trend. A breach of the $0.00016000 level could trigger a 16% sweep-the-lows event.
US Senator suggests Silvergate conducted wrongdoing with FTX while the bank calls itself a “victim”
Senator Warren demanded answers from Silvergate about its participation in transferring FTX customer funds to Alameda. Silvergate defended itself against the allegations reaffirming cooperation to set the record straight.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Anticipating bear market target zones
Bitcoin price is losing momentum as a countertrend rally stalls near the $17,000 barrier. During November, the bears produced a 16% market decline, establishing a new yearly low at $15,546. Now the 9% uptrend move shows signals that warrant concern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.