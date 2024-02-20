MATIC price maintains positive outlook, Humanity Protocol launches on Polygon CDK

- MATIC price dipped slightly on Tuesday, hitting a low near $0.9600.
- The Human Institute announced the launch of Humanity Protocol, a project on the Polygon CDK.
- The protocol collaborated with Hong Kong-based firm Animoca Brands and Polygon for its latest initiative in AI.
Ethereum’s largest scaling solution’s native token, MATIC, observed a slight decline in its price, hitting a two-day low of $0.9602 on Tuesday. In the past week, MATIC price yielded nearly 11% gains for holders despite falling in the past 24 hours.
Humanity Protocol announced a new palm recognition technology for verifying individuals in Web3 and this initiative is in collaboration with Polygon and Hong-Kong-based gaming software developer Animoca Brands.
Also read: Shiba Inu is likely on the brink of SHIB price rally as meme coin sees volume capitulate
AI project picks Polygon for rolling out new technology in Web3
According to an official announcement by Humanity Protocol on Tuesday, an AI-focused initiative to amplify human potential through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has chosen Polygon CDK for the development of its latest offering.
The Protocol identified a privacy-preserving alternative to invasive biometric methods and implemented it through a collaboration with gaming software development firm Animoca Brands and Polygon’s Chain Development Kit (CDK).
The project leverages zero-knowledge proofs to boost privacy and enables secure identity verification without revealing personal data.
Humanity Protocol Emerges from Stealth: Human Institute, in collaboration with @animocabrands and @0xPolygon , Pioneers the Human Layer for Web3— Humanity Protocol (@Humanityprot) February 20, 2024
Read it all here: https://t.co/7X5kd76QhO
MATIC price dips slightly ahead of rally towards $1.09 target
In the past day, MATIC price dropped nearly 2%, with the Ethereum scaling token sustaining above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $0.9608. MATIC price is $0.9832 at the time of writing and the token is inching closer towards its 2024 peak of $1.0342.
Two technical indicators, the Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), are flashing green bars, supporting MATIC’s ongoing uptrend and signaling that there is positive momentum.
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the mentioned 78.6% Fib retracement level could invalidate the bullish thesis for MATIC. The Ethereum scaling token could sweep support at the 61.8% Fib retracement at $0.9031 before resuming its climb towards its 2024 peak.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price maintains positive outlook, Humanity Protocol launches on Polygon CDK
Ethereum’s largest scaling solution’s native token, MATIC, observed a slight decline in its price, hitting a two-day low of $0.9602 on Tuesday. In the past week, MATIC price yielded nearly 11% gains for holders despite falling in the past 24 hours.
Shiba Inu is likely on the brink of SHIB price rally as meme coin sees volume capitulate
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, observed a large capitulation by SHIB holders in the past two weeks. This could result in a massive rally in SHIB price, if the trend repeats itself. On-chain metrics support Shiba Inu’s uptrend.
XRP price eyes rally to 2024 peak, holders await new developments in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price climbs to a high of $0.5741 on Tuesday, rallying towards its $0.60 target. The altcoin is in an uptrend, as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit enters a new phase in its legal battle, known as "remedies".
Altcoins facing a risk of correction after massive rally: Cardano, Chiliz, Fetch.AI, Lido, The Graph
Altcoin prices have climbed in the past four months, offering massive gains to holders beginning October 2023. Except for a few lagging altcoins, a vast majority of assets generated profits for average wallet holders in the mid to long term timescale.
Bitcoin: BTC eyes $60,000 but correction looms
BTC has been moving up only since January 22 but could slip into a consolidation before the next leg up. With the rate at which BTC is climbing after the ETF approval, coupled with strong fundamentals, investors should consider buying the dips before BTC hits $60,000.