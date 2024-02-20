XRP price rebounds as market braces for the effects of fresh developments in SEC v. Ripple legal battle

- XRP price increased slightly on Tuesday, climbing to $0.5741 on February 20.
- The remedies phase of the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit begins on Wednesday and discovery is expected to end.
- New information in the SEC lawsuit could influence the outcome of the legal battle between the two parties.
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.5741 on Tuesday, rallying towards its $0.60 target. The altcoin is in an uptrend, as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit enters a new phase, remedies, in its legal battle.
New information from the financial statements and institutional sales contracts shared by Ripple could influence the outcome of the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Key deadline in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, new information to surface
- As the remedies-related discovery phase draws to an end, it is likely that new information surfaces in the legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
- The regulator has asked for Ripple’s financial statements and the post-complaint (post SEC’s lawsuit) institutional sales of XRP.
- The information from these documents could influence the SEC’s ask in terms of a fine if there is a breach of securities laws and the overall outcome of the lawsuit.
- The deadline is Tuesday, February 20, the legal battle enters a new phase of “remedies.”
- Ripple’s partial win in the legal battle pushed XRP price to its 2023 peak, therefore, XRP holders have their eyes peeled for the outcome of the remedies-related discovery phase as it draws to a close.
Technical analysis: XRP price could rally to its 2024 peak of $0.6405
XRP price is currently in an uptrend. The altcoin eyes its 2024 peak of $0.6405 as a target for its rally. XRP price could face resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of its decline from its 2024 peak, at $0.6073.
The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) both support XRP’s uptrend and signal that there is positive momentum.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
In the event of a decline in XRP price, the altcoin could sweep support at $0.5248 before bouncing back above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.5446 and re-attempting a rally to $0.6405.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
