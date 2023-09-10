MATIC price declines, on-chain activity fails to catalyze recovery in Polygon’s token

Share:

MATIC network has observed a spike in address activity, trade volume and whale transactions over the past four days.

The rising on-chain activity failed to catalyze a recovery in Polygon’s native token, MATIC price dropped to its lowest level since June 10.

MATIC price is in a downward trend and it remains to be seen whether developments in Polygon will fuel a bullish sentiment among holders.

Polygon’s MATIC token witnessed a spike in user activity since Thursday, September 7. There has been a steady increase in metrics that measure user activity: Daily active addresses, volume, whale transfers greater than $100,000 and $1 million.

Despite the activity from users, MATIC price continued its downward trend, declining to its lowest level since June 10.

MATIC users increase activity in Polygon’s native token

On-chain metrics are considered as reliable indicators of the direction of an asset’s price trend in the short-term. Typically, rising activity is considered a sign of upcoming volatility in an asset. Despite this, the rise in daily active addresses, volume, and whale transaction count, have failed to stir a recovery in MATIC.

As seen in the chart below, from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, since September 7, there has been a spike in daily active addresses and volume. Previously, as seen between September 1 and 4, the rise in the two metrics fueled a recovery in MATIC price.

Daily active addresses and volume (MATIC)

Large wallet investors are making moves, without causing a stir in MATIC prices. Whale transfers greater than $100,000 and $1 million have both noted an increase in frequency between September 7 and 10.

Whale transaction count and MATIC price

At the time of writing, MATIC price declined to $0.5165, the lowest level since June 10 intraday low of $0.5088. Polygon’s native token has yielded 2.61% intraday losses and 2.88% losses over the past week.