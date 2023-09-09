PEPE price recovery fazed by split in the meme coin’s team and Telegram account hack

Share:

PEPE price is winding around the $0.00000079 level after the official account announced the hack of Telegram account.

The tussle between the founding team has likely dragged on, with the Telegram account pushing scams on community members.

PEPE price is struggling to recoup its losses since its drop from $0.0000018 on July 3.

PEPE, a frog-themed meme coin, that recently made headlines for differences between the founding team members and the theft of nearly $15 million worth of tokens. Early on Saturday, the official X account of the meme coin informed the community that the Telegram account was compromised.

PEPE price is struggling to recover from its decline with the recent developments like the Telegram handle hack.

PEPE recent developments likely bearish catalysts for the meme coin

The PEPE coin project is facing a tussle among former and current founders of the meme coin. Earlier today, the protocol announced that the old Telegram handle is hacked and no longer in the team’s control. The hacker is pushing scams through the handle and the tweet explains that there is zero association to PEPE and any current or past members.

The team asked users to report the “fake account” and wait for the protocol to fix the changes with proper security measures. All future official communication from PEPE is expected to come from the X account, according to the tweet:

❌❌ $PEPE Announcement❌❌



The old telegram for $PEPE is hacked and no longer in our control. The “lordkeklol” account has been compromised. Whoever has gained access to this account is using it to push scams and deceive people and launch other coins. This person is lying and… pic.twitter.com/jxlYwoSP1Q — Pepe (@pepecoineth) September 9, 2023

PEPE price is winding at the $0.00000079 level. Since the security incident and the theft of $15 million in PEPE tokens, the meme coin’s downward trend led the price to $0.00000079, down from its July 3 local peak at $0.0000018. The theft incident and the dispute between the former and current team, alongside the Telegram account hack are likely fueling a bearish sentiment among holders, making a PEPE price recovery less likely.