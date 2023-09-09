Shiba Inu price lags behind despite massive spike in Shibarium transactions and SHIB token burn

- Shiba Inu price yielded 3.42% losses over the past week, SHIB struggles to recover despite increasing activity on Shibarium.
- The Layer 2 chain hit a key milestone, crossing 1.5 million in transactions.
- SHIB burn rate increased nearly 80% overnight, acting as a catalyst for Shiba Inu’s rising social dominance.
Shiba Inu price is struggling to wipe out its losses from the past week. SHIB price declined 3.42% in the past seven days. The meme coin’s Layer 2 chain Shibarium noted a spike in activity, however the development failed to act as a catalyst for SHIB price.
Also read: PEPE price recovery fazed by split in the meme coin’s team and Telegram account hack
Shiba Inu scaling solution hit new milestone
Shibarium’s transaction volume exceeded 1.5 million, marking a milestone in the Layer 2 chain’s user activity, based on data from Shibariumscan. The scaling solution is key to SHIB ecosystem token holders, for bridging Ethereum, BONE, and other tokens to Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 chain.
Despite the rising transaction activity on Shiba Inu’s scaling solution, the update failed to fuel a recovery in SHIB price. The burn rate of SHIB tokens picked up pace with nearly 80% increase overnight, 61.96 million Shiba Inu tokens were burned, early on Saturday.
Burning tokens removes them from circulation, effectively reducing the supply of SHIB across exchanges and in turn reducing the selling pressure on the meme coin. Therefore, it holds significance as a catalyst, alongside other metrics.
SHIB’s social dominance, an indicator that measures the mentions of Shiba Inu across social media platforms, is on the rise. Social dominance started rising on September 7, as seen in the chart from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
SHIB social dominance vs SHIB price
The rise in social dominance is typically followed by a SHIB price recovery, as seen on August 5, August 12, August 29. The spike in social dominance is followed by a peak in SHIB price. At the time of writing, SHIB price is in an upward trend that started after August 17. SHIB is exchanging hands at $0.00000760 on Binance. Despite the developments in SHIB, the meme coin’s price is yet to erase losses from the past week.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it would help if Gary Gensler was no longer SEC Chair
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal are both optimistic on the dismissal of the SEC's lawsuit against the crypto exchange platform.
LBRY plans to appeal ruling that considered LBC token a security
Content distribution platform LBRY said late Thursday that it has filed a notice of appeal against a recent ruling that declared the LBC token as an unregistered security.
MakerDAO likely to spend $100 million on development and testing of tokenized US Treasury bonds
MakerDAO expressed its interest in acquiring US Treasury bills back in February 2022. Since then, the decentralized organization spent $2 billion purchasing short-term bonds.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Back in 2021, Vitalik Buterin, received nearly 505 trillion SHIB from Ryoshi, the creator of the Shiba Inu project. Buterin donated 10% of the tokens to a Covid-19 relief charity and sent 90% to a dead-end wallet address.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.