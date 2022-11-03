- Terra's Luna Classic swept the October lows following the Fed interest rate hike announcement.
- The decline still shows sparse volume, hinting that a reversal could be near.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.000129.
Terra's Luna Classic price (LUNC) could witness a pump in the coming weeks. Following this week's successful bearish trade idea, market makers may have collected enough liquidity to reverse the trend. Key levels have been defined to gauge a potential move.
Luna Classic price is close to the bottom
Terra's Luna Classic fell hard on November 2 following the Fed-hike announcement to raise rate another 75 bps. The free-fall decline catalyzed an anticipated sweep-the-lows event that was mentioned in a previous bearish thesis. Now that the bulls have been wiped, Market Makers may have the strength to rally the LUNC price in the opposite direction.
Luna Classic price currently auctions at $0.000233 as the market value is down 10% on the month. The bulls have failed their first attempt to reconquer the 8-day exponential moving average, which will likely prompt bulls to remain sidelined. Still, the downtrend shows relatively low volume compared to the last bullish surge.
LUNCUSDT 1-Day Chart
Although the bullish call cannot be made with 100% assurance, the Luna Classic price has been known to spike upwards out of nowhere throughout 2022. Negating the potential for a similar move would be ill-advised.
Still, because the price is so close to the September lows at $0.000181a safer invalidation point will be the strong thrust candles near $0.000129 while aiming for targets near $0.000475 in the coming weeks.
If the bears tag the invalidation point, the uptrend's potential would be void. Investors could expect a breach into the sub $0.000100 level, resulting in a 50% decline from the current Luna Classic price.
Here's how Bitcoin's moves could affect LUNA Classic price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
