- Terra's Luna Classic price is down 10% since a 15% rally that occurred on Sunday.
- The bulls have lost support from two vital moving averages.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.000250.
Terra's Luna Classic price is declining in free-fall fashion. A sweep-the-lows event is likely underway.
Luna Classic price heads south
Terra's Luna Classic price is showing concerning signals during the first trading day of November. After a 15% Sunday rally, LUNC abruptly fell under the 21-day simple moving average. The bulls then failed to produce a closing candle above the indicator as the week began.
Luna Classic price currently auctions at $0.000233. Following several attempts to move higher, the bulls ultimately caved and have since lost the support of the 8-day exponential moving average. Losing support from two vital moving averages in such a short time can be a testimony of the underlying bearish strength. If market conditions persist, a penny-from-Eiffel-style decline is likely underway and will breach the recent swing lows near $0.000223.
LUNC USDT 8 -Hour Chart
Invalidation of the bearish could occur if the bulls can hurdle the 21-day simple moving average currently positioned at $0.000250. If the bulls are successful, an additional uptrend move targeting the recent swing high at $0.000274 could occur. Such a move would result in an 18% increase from the current Luna Classic price.
Here's how Bitcoin's moves could affect LUNA Classic price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano price shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
Will Terra Luna Classic price outperform Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?
LUNC burn mechanism has been adopted by top exchanges like Binance, so far the platform has destroyed about 12.5 billion Luna Classic tokens. Analysts believe LUNC price could witness a trend reversal in the short-term.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu Coin is primed for a 40% rally
Shiba Inu price continues to hover above a stable support level, indicating that the recent rally was no fluke. If bullish momentum seeps into the markets, there is a good chance the next upswing for SHIB will be explosive.
Dogecoin led the pack among cryptocurrencies in October with seventy times Bitcoin's gains
Dogecoin (DOGE), the canine-inspired meme token often associated with electric-vehicle-tycoon-turned-Twitter-owner Elon Musk, was the top performer in October among the 150 digital assets in the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.