- Litecoin price is down over -10% since hitting $233.
- Retracement to the $200 level is likely to test as support.
- Failure to hold this support level could see a quick return to $180.
Litecoin price has significantly increased since the beginning of September, gaining as much as 35.4% from the September 1st, 2021 open. However, LTC price has topped out at $233 and now sees rising selling pressure.
If bulls cannot hold $200 as support, bears will likely gain control and push Litecoin price towards $180.
Litecoin price waits for a test at $200 to confirm support
Litecoin price is at an essential make-or-break level.
Over the past two daily trade sessions, Litecoin price has moved over -13.1% from $233 to today’s intraday low of $202.03. Strong support exists between the price ranges of $196.53 and $200: the daily Tenkan-Sen ($199.22) and Kijun-Sen ($197.96) both share a strong price confluence level with the 50% Fibonacci Retracement at $196.43.
If these support levels fail, then Litecoin price is likely to move to the next significant support at $180.
The $180 price level is the 2021 VPOC (Volume Point-Of-Control) in the 2021 Volume Profile. It represents the price level where the most amount of buying and selling has occurred.
A return to $180 would bring Litecoin back to a strong support zone and in a good position for bulls to confirm the VPOC as a primary support barrier before moving higher towards the 161.8% Fibonacci Expansion at $290.17.
LTC/USD 1-day chart
Bears will want to be cautious of the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement at $188.62 as Litecoin price could find support and create a significant bear trap. Bears must also monitor the RSI levels.
If Litecoin price falls to $188.62 and the RSI makes a low at or below the August 30th, 2021 level of 49.45, hidden bullish divergence will be confirmed and likely trigger a strong upswing.
Bulls must watch the Chikou Span for any Litecoin price close at or below $165, as this may generate a flash crash towards $135.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Axie Infinity price fails to regain support, increasing risk of 18% pullback
Axie Infinity price showed incredible bullish momentum during July and August. Although September started out on a good note, things might be coming to an end for AXS.
Analysts put a $2 target on MATIC as the Polygon ecosystem becomes widely adopted
Dolce & Gabbana reveals Collezioni Genesi, a debut non-fungible token collection built on the Polygon network to be auctioned on September 20. The Ethereum rival expands its utility with the acquisition of layer-2 scaling solution Hermez in a key technical upgrade for the network.
Bitcoin offers opportunity to profit as it retraces before the breakout
Bitcoin price (BTC) is on the verge of breaking higher and might have a stab at the monthly R1 resistance level at $52,759.59. This comes after Bitcoin was in a distribution phase between $47,065 to the downside and $50,019 to the upside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.