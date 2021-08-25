Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bulls target $225

- Litecoin price dropped 9% over the past 24 hours as crypto markets tumbled.
- Although the bulls are trying to find support, a retest of the $200 psychological level seems likely.
- In some cases, LTC might form a triple bottom at $160.86 before triggering an upswing to $225.
Litecoin price experienced a sell-off as it set up a swing high on August 23. While this downswing sliced through a support level, it is showing signs of a rebound from its current position.
Litecoin price to continue its uptrend
Litecoin price created a higher high on August 23 at $192 but failed to sustain it. This move resulted in a downswing, which seems to be forming a lower low above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $171.62.
While an upswing could originate here, investors need to be cautious of a downswing that forms a triple bottom at $160.86.
Either of the two scenarios could take place without hampering the bullish thesis.
Assuming LTC sees a bullish reaction, the upswing needs to slice through the $180.91 resistance level to have a shot at setting up a higher high at $200 or higher. The rally from $171.16 to $200 constitutes roughly a 16% upswing.
In some cases, the bullish momentum could propel Litecoin price to tag $225.05, a 30% advance from $171.16.
LTC/USDT 12-hour chart
While things seem to be looking up for Litecoin price, market participants need to be wary of a downswing that breaches the trading range’s midpoint at $171.16. This move could open up the path to establishing a triple bottom at $160.86.
If such a development were to occur, it would add a tailwind to the bullish hypothesis. However, a potential spike in selling pressure that produces a decisive close below $160.86 will invalidate the optimistic narrative detailed above and could also trigger a crash to $149.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bulls target $225
Litecoin price experienced a sell-off as it set up a swing high on August 23. While this downswing sliced through a support level, it is showing signs of a rebound from its current position. Litecoin price created a higher high on August 23 at $192.
Paxos rebrands stablecoin to challenge rivals Tether and Circle
Paxos will rebrand its stablecoin from “Paxos Standard” to the “Pax Dollar” as it aims to distinguish itself from competitors including Tether and Circle. The New York-based crypto firm previously stated that USDT and USDC were “unregulated,” highlighting issues of ...
Bitcoin to retest reliability of $46,000 as Citi rolls out BTC futures
Citigroup is looking to trade CME Bitcoin futures once it receives regulatory approval. A source familiar with the crypto derivatives market said that the bank is recruiting talent to join its digital asset-based team in London.
Polkadot Crowdloan auction starts as DOT price eyes 22% upswing
Polkadot price witnessed a massive downswing yesterday as it failed to close above a crucial resistance level. This development came when the general cryptocurrency market was due for a correction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.