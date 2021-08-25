Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bulls target $225

Litecoin price dropped 9% over the past 24 hours as crypto markets tumbled.

Although the bulls are trying to find support, a retest of the $200 psychological level seems likely.

In some cases, LTC might form a triple bottom at $160.86 before triggering an upswing to $225.

Litecoin price experienced a sell-off as it set up a swing high on August 23. While this downswing sliced through a support level, it is showing signs of a rebound from its current position.

Litecoin price to continue its uptrend

Litecoin price created a higher high on August 23 at $192 but failed to sustain it. This move resulted in a downswing, which seems to be forming a lower low above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $171.62.

While an upswing could originate here, investors need to be cautious of a downswing that forms a triple bottom at $160.86.

Either of the two scenarios could take place without hampering the bullish thesis.

Assuming LTC sees a bullish reaction, the upswing needs to slice through the $180.91 resistance level to have a shot at setting up a higher high at $200 or higher. The rally from $171.16 to $200 constitutes roughly a 16% upswing.

In some cases, the bullish momentum could propel Litecoin price to tag $225.05, a 30% advance from $171.16.

LTC/USDT 12-hour chart

While things seem to be looking up for Litecoin price, market participants need to be wary of a downswing that breaches the trading range’s midpoint at $171.16. This move could open up the path to establishing a triple bottom at $160.86.

If such a development were to occur, it would add a tailwind to the bullish hypothesis. However, a potential spike in selling pressure that produces a decisive close below $160.86 will invalidate the optimistic narrative detailed above and could also trigger a crash to $149.20.