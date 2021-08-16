- Litecoin price closes in on the double bottom measured move price target of $191.00 after a 10.82% rip on August 13.
- LTC breaks away from the 50-week simple moving average (SMA) and logs the best weekly gain since the beginning of May.
- A bearish momentum divergence appears on the intra-day timeframes as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not confirm Litecoin price highs.
Litecoin price had been paralyzed by the 2019 high at $146.00 and the 50-week SMA from the end of June until this week as LTC finally broke away from the resistance with the best weekly performance since the beginning of May. The move’s strength propelled the cryptocurrency near the double bottom measured move price target of $191.00 and the 200-day SMA at $192.72. With firm resistance in place and the presence of a bearish momentum divergence on the intra-day timeframes, Litecoin price upside may be constrained in the short term as it reconciles the divergence and overbought condition through a pause or correction.
Litecoin price climbs the wall of worry with a 70% return
The breakout from the double bottom pattern on August 7 marked the next leg higher for Litecoin price and an elevated level of rally impulsiveness that has inspired LTC to virtually test the 30.04% measured move price target of $191.00 today. However, today’s high was not confirmed by the RSI on the nine-hour chart, suggesting that the cryptocurrency is approaching a mild decline that will tag the July ascending trend line around $163.92, specifying a 10% retracement from the current price.
LTC/USD 9-hour chart
A pullback would be a normal development based on the resistance aligned around the current price and the overbought condition on the daily RSI due to a 70% rally from July 21. Suppose the Litecoin price slump records a daily close below the July ascending trend line. In that case, it will encourage further selling down to the 2019 high at $146.00 and pressure ETC investors with a complicated bottoming process that may extend for weeks. For now, that scenario is an outlier.
LTC/USD daily chart
The pursuit of bigger price outcomes in the altcoins could sustain the Litecoin price rally beyond the 200-day SMA at $192.72 and the price congestion between $184.00 and $204.00 before LTC is obstructed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May-July correction at $222.31.
Litecoin price has not accomplished the remarkable gains of other cryptocurrencies. Instead, it has been on autopilot since July 21, with only seven negative days and the largest loss being only -3.95% on August 8. Nevertheless, the new LTC wave higher has collided with significant resistance as it is losing momentum, presenting a short-term challenge and the basis for a setback.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink adoption takes another step forward as LINK price eyes 20% upswing
Chainlink price has been on a steady uptrend but faced selling pressure as it approached a stiff resistance level on August 16. While a minor retracement might arrive shortly, LINK looks bullish and ready to conquer the immediate barrier.
Terra Virtua migrates from ETH to Polygon to reduce energy consumption by over 99%
Terra Virtua has made the decision to move from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon, citing sustainability as the main factor. The switch to Polygon may reduce the energy consumption of producing one NFT by 99%.
Axie Infinity protocol revenue continues to beat Ethereum
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
Fitch warns El Salvador Bitcoin law could pose significant risks to financial sector
Fitch Ratings highlighted that there are certain risks associated with the El Salvador Bitcoin legislation. The credit rating agency suggested that firms would either need to hold their BTC or quickly sell the digital asset to avoid price risk.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.