Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls reclaim $56 support amid growing demand across the market

- Litecoin’s upside is limited under the trendline resistance.
- A positive technical picture is growing as Litecoin bulls target $60 in the near-term.
The cryptocurrency market is currently reviving the trend following minor corrections from what analysts regard as a fake. Litecoin is flexing its bullish muscles after failing to impress the investors over the last couple of days.
On Wednesday, Litecoin is up 1.61% after opening the session at $55.78. A bullish action touched highs around $56.74. At the time press, LTC/USD is trading at $56.66 while the bulls look forward to blasting through $60. Still pressing down on the price is the descending trendline resistance.
Although LTC is still trading below the simple moving averages, the double-cross of the 50 SMA on the hourly chart under the 100 SMA signals that the technical picture is improving gradually. Moreover, the relative strength index (RSI) is also above the oversold levels (70) and pointing upwards. In the event, a breakout above $60 fails to materialize and a reversal occurs, the recent support at $50 will come in handy.
LTC/USD 60’ chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) recovery stalled on approach to $8,500 - where from here?
Delphi Digital is a research company specialising in digital assets that offers an institutional-grade analysis on digital assets and decentralized networks. In its latest report, the company identified some bullish and bearish trends to be taken into consideration for the mid-term price predictions.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls reclaim $56 support amid growing demand across the market
The cryptocurrency market is currently reviving the trend following minor corrections from what analysts regard as a fake. Litecoin is flexing its bullish muscles after failing to impress the investors over the last couple of days.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD range-bound with bearish bias below $3.00
EOS lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin has been depressed during early Asian hours amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.96, off Monday's low of $2.86
The cryptocurrency market failed to develop sustainable recovery, slips back into the red territory
The cryptocurrency market alternates between green and red days amid growing indecision. While Tuesday saw a strong recovery across the board, Wednesday brought some disappointment and pushed Bitcoin and all major altcoins back into the negative territory.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.