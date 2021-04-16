Litecoin has broken past its February high of $250 this week and it’s looking to get closer to the all-time high of $370.
Despite a recent attempt to capture the $300 failing, bulls maintain a positive footing above the $263 handle.
With both the main and alternative scenarios suggesting an imminent final leg in wave (5) of ⑤, it will be interesting to see where the bullish cycle completes.
Multi-structural upside hints at impulse
The main Elliott Wave scenario suggests that we are extending higher in intermediate wave (5); this is the last and final bullish impulse wave, compiled by minor waves 12345.
Since wave 1 completed at the 0.382 Fibonacci extension of waves (1)(2)(3)(4), wave 3 is expected to reach the 100% Fibonacci extension at $390.
Should this play out to bulls’ favor, a correction in 4 could then be followed by the last upside move in wave 5 of (5), near the 1.382 Fibonacci extension of waves (1)(2)(3)(4) at $476.
At this level, a cluster between the short and long-term channels is likely to form.
Depth of correction to determine cycle completion
If prices start correcting earlier – i.e. we get a shorter wave 3, or, we get a deeper correction that wave 4 overlaps wave 1, the chances of wave (5) turning into an ending diagonal will increase.
With that scenario in mind, wave 3 just reached the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of waves 12 and a correction could be therefore expected any minute.
Despite the depth of the pullback is unknown, we can expect wave 4 to remain a tad higher than wave 2’s low. That said, the 0.618% Fibonacci extension of waves 12 makes a good candidate since it respects both conditions.
Once the low is in, prices could be expected to make a last corrective upside move towards fresh highs. However, if wave 5 falls short fresh all-time highs will be harder to see.
Subjective but still relevant to cycle’s extension
In this last scenario, we don’t focus on the last wave and whether it expands impulsively or correctively, but on wave (4).
Wave (4) completes at the same low we identified in the main scenario. However, this time as a triangle.
Although one would think that makes no difference to where the cycle completes, in reality, and based on market research, we often see wave (5) extending the range of the opening of a triangle. That would be near $370.
Should this become a triangle in wave (4) we will know only once the last wave prints wave (5).
Elliott Waves suggest more upside either way
Any of the patterns the current market structure shows, see more upside for litecoin, which may or may not be used as an indicator itself.
Often, the market datashow two or three scenarios that suggest an opposite course of price action. However, rarely, when most high probability scenarios point at the same direction, this can be used to our advantage.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano plan for new all-time high is clear
Cardano has established a new all-time high of $1.55 on April 14 and bulls aim for more now. The digital asset had a significant breakout from a key pattern but still faces a significant resistance barrier ahead, according to on-chain metrics.
Enjin Coin on track for 20% gains
Enjin Coin price is trading around the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A bounce from the demand zone ranging from $2.92 to $2.46 signals a continuation of the upswing to $3.59. If ENJ slices through the supply barrier at $3.59, an additional 10% upswing will push it to $3.98.
VeChain shows mixed signals amid market weakness
VeChain just recently formed a new all-time high of $0.189 on April 15 after a massive rally in April. The digital asset had a brief consolidation period in the last 24 hours but could be aiming for the next leg up soon.
Binance on verge of 25% upswing
Binance Coin price has been outperforming the entire market for the past two months, reaching a market capitalization of $90 billion. Many analysts believe BNB could even overtake Ethereum, which stands at a $280 billion market cap.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.