- Cardano developers Input Output Global announces final date for Vasil hard fork, September 22.
- Over 25 exchanges are ready for the upgrade, providing 80% liquidity to Cardano.
- Cardano price started its uptrend, yielded 3.5% gains overnight.
Cardano developers announced the final date for the Vasil hard fork. The key update in Cardano’s ecosystem will go live on the mainnet on September 22.
Also read: Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Vasil hard fork arrives on the mainnet on September 22
Input Output Global, developers of the Cardano blockchain announced a final date for the Vasil hard fork. Developers successfully completed extensive testing of all core components and community readiness.
The Vasil upgrade will boost Cardano’s network capabilities. Cost of transacting on the Cardano blockchain will be reduced alongside enhancements to Plutus. IOG is tracking three key metrics:
- 75% mainnet blocks being created by the final Vasil node candidate (1.35.3)
- Approx. 25 exchanges upgraded (c. 80% of ada liquidity)
- Top 10 DApps by TVL confirming readiness
VASIL UPGRADE: DATE CONFIRMED— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) September 2, 2022
Following the successful completion & extensive testing of all core components, plus confirmed community readiness, we along with @cardanostiftung can today announce 22nd September for the #Vasil upgrade on the #Cardano mainnet. $ADA
1/9
The Cardano community is bullish on the development and a majority of cryptocurrency exchanges are supporting ADA’s Vasil hard fork. Exchanges have started their update process. The community of developers is confident that Cardano will complete its Vasil update.
The Alonzo upgrade boosted Cardano’s network capabilities and opened a host of new possibilities for dApps on the blockchain. DEXes and DeFi projects started development activities on the Cardano blockchain. The Cardano ecosystem is ready for the Vasil hard fork.
Cardano was listed on commission-less exchange Robinhood and Binance US announced staking support for the altcoin. These two listing developments fueled a bullish sentiment among holders, ahead of the final Vasil hard fork launch announcement.
Cardano price breaks out, yields 3.5% gains
Analysts have evaluated the Cardano price chart and predicted a continuation of the Ethereum-killer’s uptrend. Cardano price gained 3.5% overnight and the altcoin is wiping out its losses from the last two weeks. Analysts at FXStreet believe Cardano price fractal indicates an opportunity to capitalize on a move to $0.50. For more information and price targets, check the video below:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.
Ethereum price turns into a battlefield with bulls trying to push higher
Ethereum (ETH) price is attempting to crack above a major moving average that, if it gives way, could open the door to a 20% rally back up to the August highs at $2000, with along the way $1,688.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
Shiba Inu plays ‘The Clash’: should bulls stay or should they go?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is playing a famous song from the British band ‘The Clash,’ that most people probably know: “Should I stay or Should I go?”
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.