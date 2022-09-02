Cardano developers Input Output Global announces final date for Vasil hard fork, September 22.

Over 25 exchanges are ready for the upgrade, providing 80% liquidity to Cardano.

Cardano price started its uptrend, yielded 3.5% gains overnight.

Cardano developers announced the final date for the Vasil hard fork. The key update in Cardano’s ecosystem will go live on the mainnet on September 22.

Vasil hard fork arrives on the mainnet on September 22

Input Output Global, developers of the Cardano blockchain announced a final date for the Vasil hard fork. Developers successfully completed extensive testing of all core components and community readiness.

The Vasil upgrade will boost Cardano’s network capabilities. Cost of transacting on the Cardano blockchain will be reduced alongside enhancements to Plutus. IOG is tracking three key metrics:

75% mainnet blocks being created by the final Vasil node candidate (1.35.3)

Approx. 25 exchanges upgraded (c. 80% of ada liquidity)

Top 10 DApps by TVL confirming readiness

VASIL UPGRADE: DATE CONFIRMED

The Cardano community is bullish on the development and a majority of cryptocurrency exchanges are supporting ADA’s Vasil hard fork. Exchanges have started their update process. The community of developers is confident that Cardano will complete its Vasil update.

The Alonzo upgrade boosted Cardano’s network capabilities and opened a host of new possibilities for dApps on the blockchain. DEXes and DeFi projects started development activities on the Cardano blockchain. The Cardano ecosystem is ready for the Vasil hard fork.

Cardano was listed on commission-less exchange Robinhood and Binance US announced staking support for the altcoin. These two listing developments fueled a bullish sentiment among holders, ahead of the final Vasil hard fork launch announcement.

Cardano price breaks out, yields 3.5% gains

Analysts have evaluated the Cardano price chart and predicted a continuation of the Ethereum-killer’s uptrend. Cardano price gained 3.5% overnight and the altcoin is wiping out its losses from the last two weeks. Analysts at FXStreet believe Cardano price fractal indicates an opportunity to capitalize on a move to $0.50. For more information and price targets, check the video below: