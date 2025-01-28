- Jupiter’s price extends its gains on Tuesday after rallying nearly 7% the previous day.
Jupiter’s (JUP) price extends its gains, trading around $1.23 and rallying nearly 10% on Tuesday after a 7% rise the previous day. The recent JUP buyback and 3 billion token burn announcement was revealed in its Catstanbul event, further supporting JUP’s bullish outlook. Moreover, its on-chain metrics also paint a bullish picture as JUP’s open interest, trading volume, and Total Value Locked (TVL) are rising.
Jupiter burns 3 billion native tokens and announces buyback plans
Jupiter announced in its “Catstanbul” event on Saturday and Sunday that supported its recent price rally. During this event, a series of announcements were made as follows:
- 50% of all protocol fees are set to buy tokens from the open market, with the tokens being moved to a “long-term litterbox,” a long-term reserve.
- Three billion of Jupiter’s native tokens were burned.
- Jupiter launched their omnichain expansion plans.
- Jupiter’s founder set a vote to give away more than $280 million of his own JUP.
All these announcements could increase attention on the platform and attract new users and liquidity to the Jupiter ecosystem in the long run, leading to its bullish outlook.
Jupiter display strong on-chain metrics
Jupiter’s on-chain metrics further support its bullish outlook. According to Coinglass’s data, the futures Open Interest (OI) in JUP at exchanges rose from $173.91 million on Friday to $336.58 million on Monday, the highest level since its launch. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which suggests a rally ahead in the Jupiter price.
Jupiter Open Interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Another aspect bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook is a recent surge in traders interest and liquidity in the JUP chain. DefiLlama’s data shows that the JUP chain’s trading volume rose from $415.02 million on Friday to $1.69 billion on Monday.
JUP trading volume chart. Source: DefiLlama
Moreover, crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama, shows that Jupiter’s TVL has been constantly rising and reached a new all-time high of $2.92 billion on Thursday.
This increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest within the Jupiter ecosystem. It suggests that more users deposit or utilize assets within JUP-based protocols, adding credence to the bullish outlook.
Jupiter TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama
Jupiter technical outlook: JUP bulls aim for $1.4 mark
Jupiter's price found support, bounced off the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level at $0.94, and rallied 6.68% on Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues to trade higher, breaking above its weekly resistance at $1.17.
If JUP continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to retest its December 5 high of $1.44.
The daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 67, indicating bullish momentum. However, traders should remain cautious as it reaches overbought levels and the chances of a correction or a pullback increase. Another probable scenario is that the RSI remains above overbought levels, and JUP continues to rally.
JUP/USDT daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
