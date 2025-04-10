- Solana retests falling wedge pattern resistance as a 30% breakout looms.
- Huma Finance 2.0 joins the Solana DeFi ecosystem, allowing access to stable, real yield.
- A neutral RSI and macroeconomic uncertainty due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy could limit SOL’s rebound.
Solana (SOL), the fourth-largest smart contracts token, slightly retraces and trades at $114.46 at the time of writing on Thursday after gaining 8% in the last 24 hours. SOL surged to retest the $120.00 hurdle as global markets rebounded in celebration of United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend reciprocal tariffs, which affected dozens of countries, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Huma Finance 2.0, the first Payment Finance (PayFi) Network, debuted on the Solana blockchain, bringing stable, real yield to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
Huma Finance 2.0 live on Solana
Huma Finance 2.0, the network that powers the financing of global markets to achieve instant liquidity anywhere and anytime, has launched on the Solana blockchain.
Huma 2.0 is now LIVE. Only on @solana!— Huma Finance 🟣 (@humafinance) April 10, 2025
🔥 REAL Yield is now open to everyone.
✅ Earn stable, double-digit yield, bull or bear
✅ Stack Huma Feathers up to 25x
✅ Plug into Solana DeFi w/ @JupiterExchange @MeteoraAG @KaminoFinance @RateX_Dex
Here’s what’s new👇 pic.twitter.com/EzALM8kwOw
The protocol brings the DeFi ecosystem a permissionless, regulatory-compliant, composable, and stable real yield. According to a blog post published on Wednesday, the system’s “double-digit yield is generated by real payment financing activities,” ensuring everyone can access previously reserved opportunities for institutional players.
“By making our product permissionless, we’ve now made real yield accessible to everyone, allowing anyone, anywhere to earn from the flow of real-life commerce,” Huma said in the blog post.
The platform prioritizes flexibility so users can choose different unique ways to earn. For instance, the classic mode provides participants with stable, double-digit real yield, while the maxi mode is built for Huma maxis. Huma Finance 2.0 supports optional lock-ups for more rewards. It has three partners, including Jupiter, Kamino and RateX.
Solana price flirts with falling wedge pattern breakout
Solana price failed to break the $120.00 resistance on Wednesday, subsequently delaying a potential falling wedge pattern breakout, which could boost SOL’s bullish momentum to $142.00. A falling wedge pattern is a bullish formation in a downtrend or consolidation phase, formed by drawing two downward-sloping trendlines that converge as the price makes lower highs and lower lows.
The pattern signals declining sell-side pressure, with a bullish breakout confirmed by the price breaking above the upper trendline. A 30% increase in price is anticipated in the daily chart to $142.00, equal to the distance between the pattern’s widest points extrapolated above the breakout point.
Following the breakout, Solana may face resistance at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $138.02, the 100-day EMA at $157.50 and the 200-day EMA at $167.12. If SOL can break above these levels with high volume, it could confirm a longer-term bullish trend.
SOL/USD daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 42.55 indicates neutrality in Solana’s momentum and room for growth. Traders should watch for the RSI’s ascent above 50 to validate the bullish momentum in conjunction with the potential falling wedge pattern breakout.
However, traders must also consider the possibility of a false breakout. If volume fails to surge and the price falls back into the wedge pattern, Solana could extend the drawdown to support at $100, as tested on Monday. Moreover, despite a 90-day tariff pause in tariff implementation, investors are still in a risk-off mode, citing an uncertain economic future in the US.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tether mints another $1,000,000,000 USDT on Justin Sun’s Tron blockchain: TRX traders could profit
Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has minted another $1 billion worth of USDT on the Tron blockchain according to Whale Alert data published Friday.
XRP Price Prediction: XRP back above $2 liquidating $18M in short positions, will the rally continue?
Ripple (XRP) seeks support above $2.0020 on Thursday after gaining 14% in the past 24 hours. The token trades at $2.0007 at the time of writing, reflecting growing bullish sentiment across global markets.
Avalanche Octane update goes live on mainnet, slashes transaction fees significantly
Avalanche (AVAX) Octane update, live on mainnet on Thursday, introduces a dynamic fee mechanism to the C-Chain. This mechanism reduces transaction costs during high network activity by adjusting real-time fees, as per ACP-176.
Dogecoin soars as 21Shares files S-1 for DOGE ETF
Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied nearly 12% on Wednesday after asset manager 21Shares filed an S-1 application with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the 21Shares Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.