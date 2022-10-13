- Cardano has rallied 7% after a sharp sell-off post-US CPI data release.
- The Relative Strength Index shows ADA in extremely oversold territory.
- The countertrend bounce could be continued, but it is highly risky.
Cardano price has rallied 7% after a sharp sell-off Thursday morning. Key levels have been defined to determine the next outcome for the smart contract token.
Cardano price shows volatility
Cardano price is currently up 7% after tagging a low of $0.35 for the first time in 2022 on Thursday morning. The recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release prompted the sell-off and increased selling pressure on nearly all crypto assets. Shortly after the decline, a short squeeze took place, wiping out the liquidity of day trading bears.
Cardano price currently auctions at $0.37. The Relative Strength Index tagged historically oversold levels, which justified early bulls to jump at the discounted ADA price. An influx of volume is also spotted amidst the counter-trend rally.
Will the bulls continue to hold onto their positions or sell it for a quick buck?
ADA/USDT 8-Hour Chart
Cardano price can continue rallying higher, as the $0.40 level shows a congestion zone as a likely target for the early bulls. Still, due to the sharp decline and oversold readings, entering for a long may be extremely risky. A further decline towards $0.35 and $0.32 stands a high chance of occurring.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above Sunday's high at $0.43. If the bulls can hurdle this level, an additional rally toward previous monthly highs at $0.55 is a possible scenario. Such a move would result in a 45% increase from the current Cardano price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Cardano, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
