- IOTA bulls make a comeback above the 50 SMA in the hourly range but the 100 SMA is a hard nut to crack.
- If the prevailing technical levels remain intact; more upside action could be possible in the coming sessions.
IOTA price is moving side by side with the rest of the digital assets. Unlike Monday which saw volatility return and bleeding continued, Tuesday has witnessed calm and subtle recovery across the board. IOT/USD is trading at $0.1180 after growing in value by more than 6% on the day. While stability is taking center stage, Iota has corrected from an intraday high of $0.1220. The current trend has turned back to being bearish but the volatility remains high.
IOTA price technical picture
Iota continues to nurture an uptrend above an ascending trendline; which started after the price dived to $0.07550 last week. Initially, the first reflex reversal from the acute losses stepped slightly above $0.14. However, the momentum was unsustainable, allowing bearish action to take center stage over the last few days. It is vital to note that, despite the losses, IOT/USD has been relatively stable after recovering from $0.07550.
The price action today has pushed above the 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart but the 100 SMA remains in position as a seller congestion zone. Looking at the RSI, bulls are in the driver seat but a sideways trend is likely to take over. The buying influence is also emphasized by the MACD, especially with the advancement into the positive region. If technical levels remain the same or improve, there would be a chance for more upward action in the next sessions.
IOT/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
