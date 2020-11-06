- IOTA is in the initial phase of a recovery targeting the medium-term resistance at $0.30.
- Various technical indexes and chart patterns have reinforced the bullish outlook.
IOTA is nurturing an uptrend from a recently established support at $0.23. Before the anchor, the token was rejected from the crucial resistance at $0.3. Bullish efforts to keep it above the support at $0.26 went down the drain as bears swung into action, taking control over the price. However, recovery appears to be brewing amid rising buying pressure.
IOTA fights to break critical resistance
At the time of writing, the $709 million crypto asset is changing hands at $0.254. Immediately on the upside, the 200 Simple Moving Average in the daily timeframe caps price movement. This hurdle must come down to allow buyers to shift the focus back to $0.30.
A buy signal was recently presented by the TD Sequential indicator in the form of a red nine candlestick, giving credibility to the bullish outlook. If buy orders increase on account of this signal, IOTA is likely to attract enough volume to support recovery to $0.3, as highlighted by the 50-day SMA.
The Relative Strength Index also reinforces the bulls' presence in the market after bouncing off the oversold region. A spike above the midline would show that buying pressure has intensified. On the other hand, buy orders could rise as the fear of missing out (FOMO) creeps into the market, pulling IOTA to higher levels.
IOT/USD daily chart
A descending wedge pattern was recently formed in the same daily time frame. The chart pattern is created by connecting a series of lower lows and their respective highs using two converging trendlines.
Descending wedges usually lead to price reversal, as the downtrend loses momentum. The ongoing bullish price action is supported by a new breakout above the wedge, which added weight to the bullish narrative.
IOT/USD daily chart
A zoomed out 12-hour chart also reinforces the anticipated bull run with the formation of a double-bottom pattern. The pattern prints a picture of an asset's initial drop in price, recovery and another dive to the same level. Finally, a significant rebound is usually expected from the support, as illustrated on the chart.
IOT/USD 12-hour chart
It is worth mentioning that the bullish outlook will be sabotaged if IOTA does not close above the 200-day SMA. A rejection at the moving average might revisit the primary support at $0.225. If bears regain control over the price, declines to $0.20 may come into the picture.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin explodes, crypto bull market on fire
The cryptocurrency market caught yet another tailwind as the world waits for the United States to finalize the ongoing vote counting exercise. Bitcoin was the biggest winner, with the price going ballistic above $14,000, $15,000 and closing in on $16,000.
Over $1 million locked in a DeFi protocol due to a smart contract error
According to the Percent Finance team's official blog post, a technical bug in the programming code of the smart contracts rendered 446,000 USDC, 28 WBTC, and 313 ETH unavailable.
NEO liftoff to $20 seems imminent
NEO resumed the uptrend after the downtrend lost momentum at $14. An ongoing recovery has already pulled the cryptoasset to $15. If buy orders continue to increase, NEO is likely to climb to levels above $20.
BTC enters danger zone as investors grow “extremely greedy”
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the psychological barrier of $15,000 and stopped within a whisker of $16,000 during early Asian hours on Friday. The pioneer digital currency hit the highest level since January 2018.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.