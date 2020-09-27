IOTA Price Forecast: IOT/USD sold-off amid rising wedge breakdown, bearish RSI divergence

- IOT/USD slides as technical set up turns in favor of bears.
- Sellers target 100-HMA support amid bearish RSI.
- 21-HMA to limit the recovery attempts in IOTA.
IOTA (IOT/USD) stalls the sharp sell-off to 0.2515, as the bears take a breather before the next push lower.
As observed on the hourly chart, the coin came under fresh selling pressure from near 0.2670 region after a death cross got confirmed early Sunday. The bearish crossover appeared after the 200-HMA pierced the 50-HMA from above.
Also, the price-Relative Strength Index (RSI) bearish divergence added credence to the downside.
The sell-off gathered traction after the bears took out the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) support, then at 0.2598.
Subsequently, the downside pressure intensified, validating a rising wedge breakdown below the rising trendline support at 0.2575. Further south, the price penetrated through the critical 50 and 200-HMA.
At the moment, the price has recaptured the 200-HMA at 0.2536, now flirting with the 50-HMA at 0.2569 on the road to recovery.
The tepid bounce can be attributed to the upturn in the hourly RSI, currently at 45.29. The next upside resistance is seen at the pattern support now resistance at 0.2580.
The bearish bias remains intact so long as the spot holds below the 21-HMA.
To the downside, the daily low could be retested should the sellers regain control, below which the floors open up towards the 100-HMA at 0.2494 en route the pattern target of 0.2302.
IOT/USD: Hourly chart
IOT/USD: Additional levels to consider
IOT/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.25632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.00786
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.97
|Today daily open
|0.26425
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.27081
|Daily SMA50
|0.32582
|Daily SMA100
|0.29001
|Daily SMA200
|0.23484
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.26528
|Previous Daily Low
|0.25099
|Previous Weekly High
|0.272
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.23028
|Previous Monthly High
|0.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2757
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.25982
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.25645
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.25507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.24588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.24078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.26936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.27446
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.28365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
