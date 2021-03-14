India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders

The so-called Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill is moving the space on Monday.

India will fine anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class.

Key notes

''The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan,'' Reuters reported.

''The bill would give holders of cryptocurrencies up to six months to liquidate, after which penalties will be levied, said the official, who asked not to be named as the contents of the bill are not public.''

''Officials are confident of getting the bill enacted into law as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government holds a comfortable majority in parliament. If the ban becomes law, India would be the first major economy to make holding cryptocurrency illegal.''

BTC/USD has offered on the headlines:

15-min chart