- XLM price shows signs of recovery as it bounces off the $0.200 support level.
- Investors can expect the emerging rally to propel Stellar by 40% to $0.30.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.167 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
XLM price is exuding bullishness after the recent flash crash. Since this momentum is emerging around a support level, investors can expect Stellar to trigger a rally.
XLM price prepares for another launch
XLM price rallied 44% after tagging the $0.167 support level for the third time on March 8. This massive uptrend set up a swing high at $0.24, but due to the recent bearishness for Bitcoin, the remittance token dropped 16% in market value.
However, the sell-off was handled perfectly by the buyers at the $0.20 support level. As a result, XLM price has already surged by 3.6% and is showing signs that this move will continue. Investors can expect the resulting uptrend to retest the $0.254 resistance level.
This move would constitute a 21% ascent. If buyers stick together and flip this hurdle into a support level, the rally could extend to the next barrier at $0.296, bringing the total gain to 40%.
XLM/USDT 1-day chart
After the recent uptick from the $0.20 support level, the outlook for XLM price is bullish without doubt. However, if the big crypto takes a U-turn, Stellar will more than comply and follow suit.
Under these circumstances, a daily candlestick close below $0.167 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for XLM price. In such a case, Stellar could revisit the $0.144 support level, where buyers could step back in and give the uptrend another go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
