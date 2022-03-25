- XLM price has posted double-digit gains over the past week as the altcoin prepares to break into Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem.
- Stellar announced the launch of Starbridge, a project that allows users to transfer assets between XLM and the Ethereum network.
- XLM adoption is on the rise as Stellar-backed Velo Protocol and Philippine Digital Asset Exchange announced a new partnership.
XLM price prepares for a rally as the project announces the launch of Starbridge, a bridge that connects Stellar to the Ethereum networks. Users will be able to exchange value between the two networks. Starbridge will connect users to DeFi projects and assets on the Ethereum network.
XLM price posts 15% gains within a week
XLM price rally could continue as the Stellar Lumens network announced the launch of a project to connect investors to the DeFi ecosystem on the Ethereum network. There is a massive spike in the adoption and utility of DeFi tokens on the Ethereum blockchain network; therefore, Stellar’s new project could boost the altcoin’s utility and drive its demand higher.
Starbridge is a link between the Stellar blockchain and the Ethereum network. A wide variety of financial systems have used Stellar as an anchor; these assets can be redeemed off-network in exchange for fiat currencies. Users would now have the option to transfer value from and to the Ethereum network.
Introducing Starbridge – a trust-minimized integration between Stellar and Ethereum. @___leigh___ gives a breakdown on the design and development behind the new project. https://t.co/66KDnrOUMx— Stellar (@StellarOrg) March 24, 2022
Starbridge will transfer two types of assets to facilitate bidirectional transactions, local assets and wrapped assets. When a local asset is deposited on the Stellar blockchain, it will be locked up in a contract, with a group of Starbridge operators controlling the account.
Through multiple operations, the network will ensure decentralization and a unique key provided to each operator.
The bridge’s design will allow the reversal of transactions that remain incomplete or unsuccessful. The team behind Stellar Lumens revealed that Starbridge is in the early stages of its development and is expected to cement XLM’s role in the global financial system.
Analysts believe XLM prices could continue to climb in response to the recent developments. Analysts evaluated the daily price chart and predicted a rally to $0.49 as XLM continues its uptrend.
$XLM 1D chart (midterm)— STΞLLΞR TRADING (@STELLAR_trading) March 21, 2022
For short term follow my 4H chart updates that I post daily. #XLM #Stellar pic.twitter.com/nDG4TiN0Fy
