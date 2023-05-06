Here’s why Dogecoin whales are scooping up DOGE while the meme coin price stagnates

- Dogecoin network’s large wallet investors scooped up nearly 200 million DOGE tokens over the past month.
- Whales continued accumulating DOGE tokens while the Shiba-Inu-themed token faces competition from meme coins like PEPE.
- Experts are bullish on the Shiba-Inu-themed token despite DOGE trade volume being shadowed by frog-meme inspired PEPE.
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin by market capitalization is facing intense competition from internet meme inspired PEPE. The token has overtaken DOGE in trade volume and challenged Shiba Inu with its rising market capitalization.
Also read: Ethereum price rally to $2,000 likely fueled by this developmental catalyst in ETH
Dogecoin whales accumulate nearly 200 million DOGE tokens
Large wallet investors in the Dogecoin network have scooped up DOGE tokens consistently since April 5. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, DOGE whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 and 100,000 and 1,000,000 DOGE tokens have scooped up nearly 200 million Dogecoins.
DOGE whale accumulation
The asset’s price witnessed a pullback since April 8, 2023. Interestingly, despite the rising uncertainty in the meme coin ecosystem and the shift in spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed coins to PEPE, whales have continued their accumulation of DOGE.
PEPE’s trade volume exceeded that of DOGE’s rival meme coin Shiba Inu and Dogecoin on several instances based on data from CoinGecko. The rising popularity of PEPE and its meteoric gains, nearly 300% rally over the past weekend challenged the dominance of SHIB and DOGE in the crypto ecosystem.
Interestingly, accumulation by whales, a typical bullish sign, supports a thesis for Dogecoin’s recovery in the short-term.
Crypto influencer and YouTuber Jeremie Davinci recently shared his bullish thesis on DOGE.
Crypto influencer is bullish on Dogecoin for this reason
Despite the shift in macroeconomic outlook, changing meme coin landscape and stagnant price trend of Dogecoin, influencer and trader Jeremie Davinci is bullish on Dogecoin. Davinci is an early Bitcoin investor turned millionaire, and the expert argues that he will hold on to his BTC, while exchanging Cardano to scoop up more DOGE tokens.
The YouTuber has been a strong advocate of Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins SHIB and DOGE and remains bullish despite Dogecoin price stagnating at $0.079.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price rallies on Friday as UNI bulls could still make it to $5.70 for a turnaround
Uniswap (UNI) price rallied higher this Friday after the US jobs report triggered a knee-jerk reaction with a brief break lower. Expect to see a strong situation with UNI rallying substantially higher as traders buy risk assets across the board.
Weekly roundup: Experts predict SUI recovery, whales dump SHIB for PEPE, lawyers debate on XRP sale by Ripple
Crypto experts have predicted a recovery in SUI after the meme coin hit a new all-time low on the day of its mainnet launch. The explosive price rally in meme coins shifted the spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins to PEPE.
Bitcoin dips below $29,000 as US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations
Bitcoin price corrected in the form of a large bearish engulfing candle on the five-minute price chart, in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for April. The risk asset witnessed a knee-jerk reaction from market participants showing caution towards Bitcoin after the jobs report came in hotter than expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.