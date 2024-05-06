Ripple awaits SEC response on Monday, XRP nears 4.5 million mark in liquidity pools

- Ripple locked in liquidity pools on the Automated Market Maker crossed 4.5 million on Monday.
- SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit to see filing from the regulator by May 6 deadline.
- XRP touches high of $0.53, climbs towards $0.57 target is likely.
Ripple (XRP) closed above $0.52 on Sunday and resumed its climb on Monday, May 6. Sentiment among market participants is positive as traders await Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) response filing and XRP locked in Automated Market Maker (AMM) liquidity pools crosses 4.31 million.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple holders positive on Monday, led by these catalysts
- Ripple holders are awaiting the SEC’s response filing by the May 6 deadline.
- The SEC alleges Ripple of unregistered securities sale and has asked the court to levy a $2 billion fine on the payment remittance firm.
- The financial regulator and Ripple are arguing on what the latter labels “new expert materials,” and the SEC defends as facts and statements from SEC Assistant Accountant Andrea Fox.
- Ripple defended its motion to “strike new expert materials” and the SEC is expected to file its response on Monday.
- The court is expected to rule on the matter of the penalties imposed on the payment firm in May.
- Another key catalyst influencing XRP price is AMM on the XRPLedger that offers a passive income to participants.
- Data from XRPscan shows that over 4.31 million XRP tokens have been staked in liquidity pools on the AMM. This marks an important milestone for Ripple and the rise in staked XRP shows rising confidence among XRP holders.
Total XRP Locked in AMM
Technical analysis: XRP likely to climb towards $0.57 in upward trend
Ripple closed above $0.52 on Sunday. The altcoin resumed its upward trend on Monday, hitting a high of $0.53, at the time of writing. XRP is making steady progress towards its April 22 peak of $0.57. The altcoin faces resistance at $0.55, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from April 9 top of $0.6431 to April 13 low of $0.4188.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green histogram bars above the neutral line, combined with the recent crossover of MACD above the signal line, it supports XRP price recovery.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
XRP price needs to close above $0.53, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline between April 9 and 13, to sustain its uptrend. A close below this level could invalidate the bullish thesis and XRP could dip to support at $0.4868, a level that acted as support on the weekly time frame.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
