Weekly roundup: Experts predict SUI recovery, whales dump SHIB for PEPE, lawyers debate on XRP sale by Ripple

- Experts have predicted a recovery in SUI price post the meme coin hitting its all-time low on its mainnet launch.
- A large wallet investor shed 6 billion Shiba Inu token holdings for PEPE coin worth $67,000.
- Lawyers engage in a heated debate on Ripple’s sale of XRP tokens, arguing whether the payment giant engaged in the sale of securities.
Crypto experts have predicted a recovery in SUI after the meme coin hit a new all-time low on the day of its mainnet launch. The explosive price rally in meme coins shifted the spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins to PEPE.
Also read: Arthur Hayes argues ‘capital gets destroyed over time’ in traditional finance, predicts $1 million Bitcoin
SUI token is poised for recovery, according to experts
SUI token is a native gas and governance token of the move-based Layer-1 blockchain platform. The token is poised for recovery in its price after hitting an all-time low of $1.15, on May 3 after mainnet launch.
Crypto Faibik, a technical expert evaluated the SUI price chart, identifying a falling wedge pattern. The falling wedge is a technical chart pattern that occurs when the asset's price is moving in an overall bullish trend and it generally corrects lower.
SUI/USDT 15-minute price chart
However, in the case of SUI, Faibik predicts a 9.5% uptrend in the token as price approaches the upper trendline of the channel. A decisive close past the upper trendline could push SUI price to $1.42.
The expert therefore presents a thesis of the end of consolidation where SUI price bursts through the upper trendline past the wedge’s resistance at $1.29.
Also read: SUI mainnet is live, token drops to all-time low of $1.15 in sell-the-news event
Whale dumps SHIB holdings for PEPE
A large wallet investor sold 6 billion Shiba Inu tokens worth $67,000 and scooped up PEPE coin, the meme coin inspired by the “Pepe the frog” meme. Analysts at Lookonchain, a crypto intelligence provider identified a whale wallet address that swapped SHIB for PEPE, acquiring a total of 325 billion PEPE Coins, with $633,000 and 6 billion Shiba Inu coins.
Whale exchanges SHIB for PEPE
The whale is holding their PEPE coins and experts at Lookonchain recommend that traders monitor the smart money wallet for the next move.
Read more about Shiba Inu here.
Lawyers debate Ripple’s sale of XRP tokens
Lawyers engaged in an intense debate arguing over the status of XRP as a security and the sale of XRP by payment giant Ripple and its executives. Retired attorney Mark Fagel and XRP proponent John Deaton debated over Ripple’s initial sales of XRP.
Let me repeat what I wrote to Judge Torres:— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) May 5, 2023
“The SEC asks this Court to validate its shorthand and analytically lazy contention that Ripple has engaged in the functional equivalent of a nine year-long, on-going, 24/7 ICO, and that each and every sale of XRP, from anywhere in the https://t.co/gFnr5VJMIo
Mark Fagel and Deaton both agree on the sale of XRP constituting a security, the debate is on the primary sales and secondary market transactions of XRP. While the US financial regulator, the SEC considers these transactions under a single blanket, Deaton argues that the primary and secondary market sales need to be considered separately.
Read more about XRP.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price rallies on Friday as UNI bulls could still make it to $5.70 for a turnaround
Uniswap (UNI) price rallied higher this Friday after the US jobs report triggered a knee-jerk reaction with a brief break lower. Expect to see a strong situation with UNI rallying substantially higher as traders buy risk assets across the board.
Weekly roundup: Experts predict SUI recovery, whales dump SHIB for PEPE, lawyers debate on XRP sale by Ripple
Crypto experts have predicted a recovery in SUI after the meme coin hit a new all-time low on the day of its mainnet launch. The explosive price rally in meme coins shifted the spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins to PEPE.
Bitcoin dips below $29,000 as US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations
Bitcoin price corrected in the form of a large bearish engulfing candle on the five-minute price chart, in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for April. The risk asset witnessed a knee-jerk reaction from market participants showing caution towards Bitcoin after the jobs report came in hotter than expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.