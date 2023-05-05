- Bitcoin price nosedived from $29,528 on May 5 to $28,800 in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for the month of April.
- The US economy added 253,000 Nonfarm Payrolls in April, against the expected 179,000.
- Bitcoin price could correct lower as sentiment towards risk assets shifts among market participants.
Bitcoin price corrected in the form of a large bearish engulfing candle on the five-minute price chart, in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for April. The risk asset witnessed a knee-jerk reaction from market participants showing caution towards Bitcoin after the jobs report came in hotter than expected.
Also read: Forex Today: Banking woes, US NFP to keep volatility high ahead of weekend
Bitcoin price dips below $29,000, US NFP release drives correction
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, had climbed in response to the US Federal Reserve’s May 3 interest rate hike. The US Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 bps, meeting market expectations but withdrew wording from its accompanying statement that more tightening would be appropriate, potentially signaling an end to future rate hikes. This weighed on the US Dollar and lifted Bitcoin to which it is inversely correlated.
Nonfarm Payrolls data for April came in hotter than expected. Market participants had been expecting the addition of 179,000 Nonfarm Payrolls in April, and the actual number was 253,000, a deviation that signals a hot job market. The data increased fears of rising inflation, leading traders to shift their stance on risk assets. The US Dollar strengthened after the report, putting further pressure on BTC.
Traders witnessed a large bearish engulfing candle on the Bitcoin five-minute price chart below, a knee-jerk reaction to the data.
BTC/USD 5-minute price chart
As seen in the price chart above, a large volume spike was noted on the BTC price chart as the asset nosedived. Bitcoin price is currently below its three key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the timeframe.
A better-than-expected addition of jobs to the US economy signals an increase in purchasing power, considered a catalyst for the US Dollar Index. This implies a decline in demand for risk assets among traders, driving their price lower.
Bitcoin bulls were eyeing a retest of the $30,000 level prior to the release of US NFP data. It remains to be seen whether traders can push the asset’s price higher, wiping out the losses from the US NFP release.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price rallies on Friday as UNI bulls could still make it to $5.70 for a turnaround
Uniswap (UNI) price rallied higher this Friday after the US jobs report triggered a knee-jerk reaction with a brief break lower. Expect to see a strong situation with UNI rallying substantially higher as traders buy risk assets across the board.
Weekly roundup: Experts predict SUI recovery, whales dump SHIB for PEPE, lawyers debate on XRP sale by Ripple
Crypto experts have predicted a recovery in SUI after the meme coin hit a new all-time low on the day of its mainnet launch. The explosive price rally in meme coins shifted the spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins to PEPE.
Bitcoin dips below $29,000 as US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations
Bitcoin price corrected in the form of a large bearish engulfing candle on the five-minute price chart, in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for April. The risk asset witnessed a knee-jerk reaction from market participants showing caution towards Bitcoin after the jobs report came in hotter than expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.