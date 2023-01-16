- Shiba Inu ecosystem developers share the utility of SHIB, BONE and LEASH in the layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium.
- Shibarium will soon join Ethereum-based blockchains Arbitrum and Optimism to tackle challenges of scalability, speed and expense.
- Shiba Inu price is tackling resistance at $0.00001041, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, a breakout could push SHIB to $0.00001110.
Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, dropped details of the upcoming launch of layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium. Three Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens: SHIB, BONE and LEASH will derive utility from the scaling solution.
Also read: Shiba Inu and SHIB The Metaverse gear up to offer first preview of the WAGMI Temple
Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens SHIB, BONE and LEASH to find utility in Shibarium
Shiba Inu, the meme coin’s developers are preparing for layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s launch. SHIB, BONE and LEASH tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem will find utility in the layer-2 scaling solution. Developers dropped details of Shibarium’s launch in a recent blog post on January 15.
Shibarium will soon join the list of Ethereum-based blockchains like Arbitrum and Optimism, and tackle scalability issues for the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency. Layer-2 blockchains do the majority of the processing work, and alleviate bandwidth to lower gas fees and processing time for end users.
The layer-2 scaling solution will therefore find cost and speed benefits, developing a framework for Shibarium. Native token BONE will be used to pay for gas transactions and rewarding validators and delegators on Shibarium protocol.
Shiba Inu bulls attempt to push SHIB to $0.00001110
Shiba Inu bulls set the target of $0.00001110. SHIB is currently tackling resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Above the $0.00001110, the targets are Fibonacci retracement levels from the weekly chart.
SHIB/USDT price chart
As seen in the chart above, SHIB is in a short term uptrend which is expected to continue rising in the absence of reversal insignia. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, reads 60.53 which is still not in overbought territory, suggesting there is scope for more upside. The two indicators, the Golden Cross on the SHIB price chart, where the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crosses over the 200-day EMA, and the RSI signal bullish potential in Shiba Inu.
The Dogecoin-killer could climb higher, if the meme coin bounces from the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
A breakdown below the Jan 15 low at $0.00000980 of would endanger the uptrend, however, and indicate a possible reversal of the trend lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum staking gets hot ahead of Shanghai upgrade, ETH turns deflationary again
Ethereum staking, which involves locking ETH tokens in a deposit contract and earning the opportunity of validating transactions and yielding the altcoin as a reward, has increased ahead of a major event for the altcoin: the Shanghai hard fork, which could happen in March 2023.
Binance's CZ thwarts Harmony One hackers from laundering, recovers 124 BTC
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao informed his 8.1 million followers on Twitter that the exchange collaborated with Huobi to thwart Harmony One hacker’s recent move. The security teams of the exchanges worked together to help recover $2.6 million worth of BTC from the $100 million hack in June 2022.
Will Ethereum price take a break before $2,000?
Ethereum price stands tall after its two-week long rally without any signs of reversal. However, ETH is currently facing some significant hurdles that could trigger its reversal, so investors need to exercise caution.
Ethereum short traders could profit on one condition ahead of ETH Shanghai upgrade
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, yielded 21% gains over the past week. Experts argue that bulls are close to exhaustion, and traders with short positions could profit ahead of the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.