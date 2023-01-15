- Ethereum price yielded nearly 20% gains over the past week, resulting in massive liquidation of ETH shorts.
- Ahead of the Shanghai upgrade, dropping Ethereum trade volume could push ETH price lower.
- Experts believe Ethereum bulls are close to exhaustion and the altcoin’s price could plummet ahead of the ETH Shanghai upgrade.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, yielded 21% gains over the past week. Experts argue that bulls are close to exhaustion and traders with short positions could profit ahead of the Shanghai upgrade.
Also read: AVAX price rally comes to a grinding halt despite Amazon partnership and addition of USP stablecoin
Ethereum trade volume declines, experts believe ETH short traders could profit
Ethereum price yielded 21.3% gains over the past week as the crypto market recovered from the bear market. The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum wiped out their losses from Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapse.
Despite the climb in Ethereum price, trade volume declined. Experts argue that Ethereum bulls are close to exhaustion and a drop in trade volume signals the declining strength of the altcoin’s recent uptrend.
Traders with a short position in Ethereum booked incremental profits until January 4. Since then, ETH price climbed consistently, hitting a 7-day high of $1,554. The reduction in daily activity on the network and declining trade volume are the two factors that could contribute to profitability for traders short on Ethereum.
Ethereum development is on track for the Shanghai hard fork, that will be followed by a token unlock event. ETH staked in the deposit contract will be unlocked for the first time since the contract’s launch in November 2020. A minimum of 35,000 ETH will be unlocked/ unstaked and add to the altcoin’s circulating supply. Experts believe this could increase the selling pressure on the asset and push the Bitcoin competitor’s price lower.
The Shanghai upgrade is packed with Ethereum Improvement Proposals to boost the network’s scalability and infrastructure ahead of the next key development phase, releases that together make the “Surge” phase of ETH’s cycle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
Bitcoin price has reacted explosively to the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which has caused a whipsaw in BTC price.
Shiba Inu and SHIB The Metaverse gear up to offer first preview of the WAGMI Temple
Shiba Inu, a dog-themed meme coin and Dogecoin competitor is gearing up to preview the first feature or so-called ‘HUB’ of their ecosystem’s metaverse at a Virtual Reality/ Augmented Reality exhibition in Austin Texas, in March 2023.
Ethereum price falls as BTC takes center stage after US CPI announcement
Ethereum price shows a stagnation of its move after it slices through a crucial hurdle, indicating that the rally is exhausting. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was announced on January 12.
Hedera Hashgraph Prediction: Investors pleased with recent HBAR advancements
Hedera Hashgraph price has gone parabolic in recent days, hurdling previous resistance barriers between the $0.030-$0.040 zone. As of January 12, the scalable smart contract token stands 30% above January’s opening price of $0.036.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.