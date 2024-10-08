HBO set to unveil Satoshi Nakamoto's real identity amid the US government's plan to sell $4 billion Bitcoin

HBO Documentary announced that it will reveal the identity of Bitcoin's founder, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The controversy around his mysterious identity has led to huge wagers on Polymarket.

US receives court permission to sell 69,370 Bitcoin worth $4.33 billion.

HBO is set to release a documentary on Satoshi Nakamoto on Tuesday night, along with his true identity. According to Polymarket data, speculations suggest that Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, is the favorite to be identified as Satoshi Nakamoto. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court permitted the US government to sell 69,370 BTC valued at $4.33 billion from the Silk Road case.

Satoshi Nakamoto's identity set to be revealed, US government plans to move 69,370 Bitcoin

In its latest documentary, HBO claims to have uncovered one of the biggest mysteries in crypto history: the identity of Bitcoin's founder, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the name chosen by the pseudonymous character or group of persons who developed Bitcoin.

The crypto community has shown high anticipation toward the documentary release at 9 PM ET, with speculations flying about who HBO will identify as Satoshi. These expectations have led to a hike in Polymarket speculations among bettors, with Adam Back leading the odds.

Back became the favorite to be revealed as Satoshi after the deceased Len Sassaman's widow said her late husband wasn't Bitcoin's creator.

However, new speculations point to Peter Todd as the real figure behind Bitcoin in the HBO documentary. The new suggestion follows an alleged leaked video of the documentary, which identifies Todd as Satoshi.

Several crypto community members suggest that uncovering Satoshi Nakamoto's identity will shake the crypto industry and the entire financial markets.

CryptoQuant CEO, Ki Young Ju, suggests that revealing the pseudonymous character could be bearish for Bitcoin. He further stated that the HBO documentary is an "insult to Satoshi."

Meanwhile, the US government has received a go-ahead from the Supreme Court to sell 69,370 Bitcoin worth $4.33 billion. A few months ago, the funds were seized from a wallet connected to the Silk Road case.

The government has been engrossed in a legal battle over the funds with Battle Born Investments, which claimed rights to the seized Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is down 1.7% following the announcement, trading just above $62K. This is likely due to investors expressing fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) following the Supreme Court's government clearance.