- Ethereum leads ‘overvalued’ Solana in several key metrics, according to Standard Chartered analysts.
- The bank noted that Ethereum could rally to $7,000 under a Harris administration and $10,000 under Trump.
- Ethereum bounced off the support level near $2,400 as it attempts to tackle the $2,490 resistance.
Ethereum (ETH) price traded within the $2,300 to $2,350 range on Tuesday following a report by Standard Chartered Bank, which noted that the number one altcoin is ahead of Solana in several key valuation metrics.
Ethereum vs Solana: Valuation metrics
In a recent report, Standard Chartered analysts led by Geoff Kendrick noted that Solana is overvalued compared to Ethereum due to several novel valuation metrics:
- Ethereum's market capitalization versus network fee revenue ratio is 121, over 2x less than SOL's 250.
- Ethereum hosts 38% of the blockchain industry developer's pool, while Solana houses only 9%.
- Solana's annual supply growth rate is 5.5%, while Ethereum's inflation rate only recently turned positive at 0.5%. This implies that ETH's staking yield is 2.3% more than SOL's 1%.
Kendrick added that SOL's price, when compared against its valuation metrics, indicates "the market is pricing in a very bright growth future for Solana." The analysts wrote that SOL will outperform ETH and Bitcoin if Donald Trump is elected as the next US president. Conversely, if Kamala Harris emerges as the victor, SOL will trail the top two cryptos by market capitalization.
Additionally, the bank lowered its 2025 year-end ETH forecast, predicting the top altcoin to see a new all-time high of $7,000 under a Harris administration and $10,000 under Trump. This is almost 50% lower than its previous prediction of ETH reaching $14,000 by the end of 2025.
Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs recorded neutral net flows on Monday, with the nine issuers recording zero flows, per Farside Investors data. This marks the second time the products have posted zero flows since launch. The first time was on August 30, when all issuers recorded zero flows.
Ethereum bounces off key support level as it attempts move toward $2,490 resistance
Ethereum trades around $2,430 on Tuesday, following $18.93 million liquidations in its derivatives market — with long and short liquidations accounting for $10.89 million and $8.04 million, respectively, per Coinglass data.
ETH bounced off a support near the $2,400 psychological level and is attempting to move toward a rectangle resistance at $2,490. However, it has to clear a barrier near the convergence of the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). A successful move above the $2,490 resistance could send ETH toward $2,596.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) momentum indicators are slightly above their neutral levels, with the latter posting decreasing red bars. This indicates both bearish and bullish momentum is almost equal in the market.
A daily candlestick close below $2,395 will invalidate the thesis.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price shows signs of weakness
Ripple price stabilizes around $0.530 and trades within a tight range for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday. After breaking below its ascending trendline last week, XRP’s price was rejected from its daily resistance level on Monday.
Aptos price is poised for a rally following a retest of the support level
Aptos price extends its gains on Tuesday following last week's retest of its key support zone. On-chain data further support APT’s bullish outlook, as its open interest is rising and long-to-short ratio trades are above one, all hinting at a rally in the upcoming days.
Trump-related meme coins rally following high Polymarket odds and endorsement from Elon Musk
Polymarket data on Monday revealed that Donald Trump's odds over Kamala Harris in the presidential race surged to 54%, establishing an 8% lead for the Republican candidate. Following the lead, Trump-based meme coins saw double-digit gains.
Ethereum proposal to boost transaction speed and help DEXs save $100M sparks enthusiasm in community
Ethereum will see a 50% speed increase and improved DEX efficiency if new proposal is approved. EIP-7781 is already getting support from key members within the Ethereum community.
Bitcoin: Is BTC sell-off over?
Bitcoin price declined over 6% this week until Friday as the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel added fuel to this sell-off. The decline was also supported by falling institutional demand for ETFs. BTC bulls seem to be holding strong at a critical support level.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.