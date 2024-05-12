- The Graph price trades inside the $0.192 to $0.494 range.
- Investors need to wait for GRT to overcome $0.343 before being bullish on GRT.
- If successful, GRT could rally 50% and revisit the $0.422 hurdle.
- A decisive daily candlestick close below $0.192 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
The Graph (GRT) price consolidation below a key hurdle shows that it is ready for a volatile move. With GRT retesting the upper limit of its rangebound movement, chances of an upside breakout are high.
Read more: Arkham price primed for a recovery rally ahead of OpenAI’s announcement
The Graph price ready to breakout
The Graph price crashed 61% between March 10 and April 13 and was soon followed by a tight consoldiation below the $0.318 resistance level. As GRT knocks of the aforementioned hurdle’s doors, it suggests that the altcoin is primed for a move higher.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) are both comfortably hovering above their respective mean levels of 50 and 0, suggesting that the bulls are in control. Although the outlook for GRT is bullish, investors need to wait for a recovery above $0.318 as well as $0.343, which is the midpoint of the 61% crash.
If The Graph price successfully establishes itself above $0.343, it woulld signal that the altcoins is ready to move higher. In such a case, GRT will encounter the $0.366 hurdle which needs to be tackled before the Ai-based token revisits $0.422.
In total, this move would constitute a 50% gain for GRT holders.
GRT/USDT 12-hour chart
While the outlook for The Graph price looks really profitable, there is a catch. The swing lows formed around the $0.221 is very crucial and could make or break the early and impatient bulls. In some cases, if the crypto market outlook does not turn bullish, then GRT could slide lower to collect the sell side liquidity below $0.221.
If this move is followed by a quick recovery above the said level, then it is a buy signal for patient holders. However, a decisive daily candlestick close below $0.221 without a recovery rally will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could further knock The Graph price down 13% to tag the range low of $0.192.
Also read: Ripple price breaches 700-day trend line, signaling a gloomy picture for XRP holders
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena plans to leverage USDe to integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance
Ethena (ENA), a protocol developed on the Ethereum blockchain offering a synthetic stablecoin (USDe) that operates across various DeFi applications, announced on Friday that itsUSDe will integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance as part of its 2024 roadmap.
XRP hovers above $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to simplify recovery of digital assets
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Toncoin price surges as Notcoin gains attention across the crypto community
TON saw a brief rally on Thursday following a recent announcement that Binance and OKX will launch Notcoin (NOT) as the newest token on the Binance launchpool and the OKX Jumpstart.
AI crypto coins rally ahead of ChatGPT creator OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor on Monday
Barely before the hype around NVIDIA stock gain is over, AI crypto tokens have another bullish catalyst coming their way, which could provide more tailwinds to drive the price of the sector’s tokens.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped. Markets have noted significant trading differences between sessions, and while the Asian market showed strength, whatever ground they were able to cover was oftentimes wiped out by traders in the US.