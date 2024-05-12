- SingularityNET price trades inside the $0.903 to $1.475 range.
- A recovery in the crypto market outlook could see AGIX rally 30% and tag $1.189.
- A breakdown of $0.811 support level will invaldate the bullish thesis for AGIX.
SingularityNET (AGIX) price shows signs of stabilizing around a key support level. This development could lead to a beneficial bounce for AGIX holders if the crypto market improves in favor of bulls.
Also read: Bitcoin price retests $60,600, wiping out Thursday gains in American session
SingularityNET price at critical level
SingularityNET price has been consolidating around the bottom of the $0.903 to $1.475 range for nearly a month. With some AI-tokens showing signs of revival, AGIX needs to be enalyzed for potential breakout opportunities like Arkham (ARKM).
Due to the consolidation of SingularityNET price around $0.903, the chances of a push to the upside is high especially with Bitcoin looking ready for a quick bounce into the $70,000 region. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) both hovering above their respective mean levels of 50 and 0, paints a bullish picture for AGIX.
Regardless of the bullish signs, investors need to wait for SingularityNET price to flip the $1.011 resistance level into a support floor before they are confident. If successful, this development will most likely be followed by a rally that retests the range’s midpoint at $1.189. This move would constitute a 30% gain form the current position of $0.920.
AGIX/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $0.811 support level will create a lower low and invalidate the bulish thesis for SingularityNET price. This development will skew the odds favoring sellers or bears. In such a case, AGIX could crash nearly 10% and revisit the $0.733 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena plans to leverage USDe to integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance
Ethena (ENA), a protocol developed on the Ethereum blockchain offering a synthetic stablecoin (USDe) that operates across various DeFi applications, announced on Friday that itsUSDe will integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance as part of its 2024 roadmap.
XRP hovers above $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to simplify recovery of digital assets
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Toncoin price surges as Notcoin gains attention across the crypto community
TON saw a brief rally on Thursday following a recent announcement that Binance and OKX will launch Notcoin (NOT) as the newest token on the Binance launchpool and the OKX Jumpstart.
AI crypto coins rally ahead of ChatGPT creator OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor on Monday
Barely before the hype around NVIDIA stock gain is over, AI crypto tokens have another bullish catalyst coming their way, which could provide more tailwinds to drive the price of the sector’s tokens.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped. Markets have noted significant trading differences between sessions, and while the Asian market showed strength, whatever ground they were able to cover was oftentimes wiped out by traders in the US.