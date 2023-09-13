Gary Gensler is a hammer and everything looks like a nail: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Share:

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse told Bloomberg in an interview that the US government has unlimited resources to keep fighting a fight they have lost.

Garlinghouse admitted that Ripple has already spent $100 million in defending the firm against SEC’s allegations.

XRP price is winding below the $0.50 level as the SEC’s interlocutory appeal on the court ruling approaches.

Ripple executive Brad Garlinghouse commented on the lawsuit with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the upcoming interlocutory appeal of the agency on Tuesday. Garlinghouse told Bloomberg that it is a very frustrating process and that Ripple has spent over $100 million on the lawsuit already.

The Ripple CEO expressed his discontent with Gensler’s bearish stance on the crypto asset class.

Ripple executive responds to Gensler’s testimony

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently testified before the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on September 12, 2023. Garlinghouse told Bloomberg that he is yet to watch Gensler’s testimony. The Ripple CEO heard about the testimony and said that it is very frustrating.

The firm has moved 80% of its hiring outside the US. The SEC’s bearish stance on crypto and directing firms to register does not mean that the supported assets are securities. He explained how the judge who ruled in the case said that XRP is not a security and the court moved in Ripple’s favor.

The Bloomberg interview asked Garlinghouse for his comments on Gary Gensler's bearishness on crypto. Garlinghouse was quoted as saying:

Gary Gensler is a hammer and everything looks like a nail.

The CEO is concerned that the government has unlimited resources to keep fighting firms like Ripple, dragging the lawsuit through motions for interlocutory appeal. Ripple has spent nearly $100 million in litigation, defending against the SEC’s allegations.

At the time of writing, XRP price is $0.4782, yielding a 5.4% loss for holders over the past week.