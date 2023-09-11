Chainlink price in slump, whales buy the dip with $24 million in LINK tokens

Share:

Chainlink whales holding between 10,000 and 1,000,000 LINK bought the dip, scooping up $24 million tokens in ten days.

Swift’s partnership with Chainlink and the successful completion of its experimentation on August 31 is likely a catalyst for whale accumulation.

Chainlink token accumulation is driving social media mentions and dominance of LINK, which could support price recovery.

Chainlink price is in a downward trend that started in July. While the successful completion of interbank messaging giant Swift’s experimentation with Chainlink acted as a catalyst for the asset, it drove social volume and sentiment higher among traders rather than LINK price.

LINK whales holding between 10,000 and 1,000,000 Chainlink tokens bought the recent dip in the asset, anticipating a recovery in the altcoin’s price in the future.

Chainlink whales busy buying the LINK price dip

Chainlink’s large wallet investors holding between 10,000 and 1,000,000 LINK tokens have added $24 million worth of the asset to their portfolio in a ten-day timeframe. Whales are known to accumulate an asset in anticipation of a recovery in its price. The recent accumulation of LINK tokens is a “buy the dip” move by whales as Chainlink price continues its downward trend.

Chainlink accumulation by whales holding between 10,000 and 1,000,000 LINK

There are two likely drivers of whale accumulation:

Swift’s successful experiment with the Chainlink partnership

Declining LINK price, promoting the “buy the dip” activity among whales

Typically, whale accumulation is accompanied by a positive sentiment among traders, as it drives demand for LINK across exchanges. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, there has been a consistent increase in the social dominance of LINK over the weekend. The metric indicates the dominance of “LINK” mentions across social media platforms compared to other cryptocurrency assets.

LINK social dominance vs price on Santiment

At the time of writing, LINK price is $5.841. The altcoin wiped out 3% from its price over the past week. It remains to be seen whether LINK price breaks out of its downward trend with the catalysts driving the social metrics of the altcoin.