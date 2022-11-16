- Gemini Trust Co, the cryptocurrency platform run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss delayed redemptions by customers from its Earn program.
- Gemini’s partner Genesis Global paused withdrawals on its borrowing platform amid a liquidity crunch, driving Gemini to halt withdrawals from the Earn program.
- Several Gemini users have reported challenges logging in, experts suspect that the exchange’s infrastructure is overwhelmed.
Crypto Twitter users reported that log-ins are disabled on Gemini exchange. The exchange platform delayed redemptions for customers since its partner Genesis Global suffered a liquidity crunch. FTX exchange’s contagion has spread in the crypto market across platforms like Genesis Global.
Also read: Serum price nearly doubled post the emergency fork in the aftermath of FTX exchange hack
Gemini exchange delays withdrawals on its lending program
Regulated crypto exchange Gemini delayed withdrawals from its lending program. Once users open a Gemini account, they can purchase any amount of cryptocurrency and immediately transfer it to Gemini Earn, which pays interest on their holdings through Gemini’s program.
Gemini announced that its partner Genesis Global is facing a liquidity crunch. The derivatives unit of Genesis Global Capital had $175 million in funds locked up on the bankrupt FTX exchange. This has driven Gemini exchange to halt withdrawals from the Earn program.
The crypto brokerage Genesis is suspending redemptions and new loan originations at its lending business after facing “abnormal withdrawal requests" in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
Twitter users have noted concerning messages when attempting to log in to Gemini exchange. It is likely that the exchange’s infrastructure is overwhelmed. Log-ins are currently disabled and users report the following messages:
Users cannot login to Gemini exchange
FTX crisis is spreading in the crypto ecosystem
Earlier this week, BlockFi, a crypto lender with significant exposure to FTX exchange suspended withdrawals and prepared for bankruptcy. With Genesis halting crypto withdrawals, FTX’s liquidity crisis is negatively influencing a large number of platforms in the industry.
Gemini announced that it is working with Genesis to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program “as quickly as possible." Until then, login to the Gemini exchange is disabled and users receive "service disruption" pop-ups when attempting to log in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price slips as traders wonder why rally fails to rip
Dogecoin price seems stuck sideways to lower, whereas peers like Shiba Inu are set to boom. DOGE price action on the ropes as traders select where they allocate their money.
XRP price bows to headwinds, FTX-triggered liquidity crisis risks prolonging crypto winter
XRP price is stuck between a rock and a hard place amid fears of a longer crypto winter. The crypto market faces a liquidity crisis that could extend crypto winter to the end of 2023.
Shiba Inu price sees whales continuing their path as SHIB is unmoved by Polish blast
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is set to continue its bullish path as whales are finally entering the trading action. Tuesday night's explosion in Poland saw SHIB price being unfazed.
Could FTX's Bahamas arm bankruptcy filing and suspension of Australian license extend crypto winter?
FTX's collapse continues to spread further, even engulfing its "separate" arm in the Bahamas region. Those impacted by FTX have already faced the consequences.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.