- Decentralized exchange dYdX’s founder Antony Juliano believes the solution to the collapse of centralized exchanges is DeFi.
- Juliano stresses that decentralized exchanges can be audited much quicker than centralized entities and there is higher transparency.
- FTX exchange crash triggered a bloodbath in cryptocurrencies and dYdX founder argues this could have been avoided using DeFi.
The debate between decentralized and centralized exchanges turned serious with the recent collapse of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange. Antony Juliano, founder of decentralized exchange dYdX believes the FTX crash could have been avoided if traders used DeFi instead of centralized entities.
Also read: Crypto lender BlockFi prepares for potential bankruptcy in the aftermath of FTX collapse
Are decentralized exchanges the answer to crypto traders’ woes?
Crypto traders suffered losses from the collapse of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) FTX exchange collapse. Antony Juliano, the CEO and founder of decentralized exchange dYdX believes that the problem is the failure of centralized exchanges.
FTX’s collapse started with a lack of transparency and guard rails. In DeFi, platforms are built on top of smart contracts. A smart contract is simply a program stored on a blockchain that runs when predetermined conditions are met. Juliano explained that dYdX offers similar products as centralized exchange FTX, the only difference is the ease of use and accessibility.
dYdX smart contract statistics
Centralized exchanges offer better accessibility to users while their decentralized counterparts provide better security. The safety of user funds has emerged as a leading cause of concern among traders. dYdX witnessed an increase in inflow of new users and funds following the FTX collapse.
Juliano was quoted on Bloomberg crypto show, saying:
The initial knee-jerk reaction is to regulate and potentially over regulate the [DeFi] industry, but for a lot of regulators, not only can it be positive but it can be ten times better than the existing financial system.
Turf wars between US regulators need to end
US financial regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), are competing to regulate cryptocurrencies. Experts argue that crypto regulation is the purview of the CFTC. However, the SEC has continued its regulation of crypto projects and firms using enforcement throughout 2022.
Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, believes that the FTX exchange collapse has exposed the “weaknesses” in crypto. At the same time, there was no regulation to tackle the liquidity crisis of FTX or prevent the collapse from wiping out billions in digital assets. This event stresses the need to regulate cryptocurrencies and crypto-related centralized and decentralized entities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price underpinned as markets search for direction
Bitcoin price was primed to book nearly 10% on Monday. BTC price left traders behind with only a 2% slim gain for the day as markets remained nervous.
Is Luna Classic Price preparing for a 15% rally?
Luna Classic price is attempting to recover the losses it observed following the broader market crash caused by FTX’s collapse. The altcoin is looking to retest the resistance of $0.000200 but might note some obstruction in its attempts at doing so.
Did Binance knowingly sell FTT and trigger a market crash that wiped out billions?
Binance’s Vice President of government affairs in Europe, Daniel Trinder, was questioned over Biannce’s selling of FTT tokens. Trinder stated that Binance would provide evidence pertaining to the potential acquisition of FTX.
Cardano price can revisit of $0.38 if it can overcome this hurdle
Cardano price shows a resurgence of bullish sentiment that is attempting to overcome a significant hurdle. If successful, ADA can trigger a massive run-up to the ongoing range’s upper limit.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.