Four reasons why XRP price will reach $1

- XRP price shows a bullish view from a technical standpoint, hinting at a revisit of $1.
- On-chain metrics, however, represent a more ambiguous outlook.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.60 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple.
XRP price has been in a downtrend since March 28 and this move has been exacerbated by the flash crash in Bitcoin price. After finding its feet and then bouncing off a buy zone, the remittance token has restarted its uptrend.
XRP price reveals a light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price action has flipped from being bullish to bearish – following the achievement of a local top at $0.93, on March 28, the remittance token has crashed 26%, straight into a buy zone extending from $0.62 to $0.68.
So far, a bounce off this area has pushed Ripple up by 9% and is grappling with the 50% retracement level at $0.73. A significant hurdle in sight, is the 2022 volume point of control at $0.77. This area is where the most volume for Ripple was traded since the start of 2022 and is therefore likely to provide support and resistance. Nevertheless, XRP price broke below it during the recent flash crash.
A quick recovery above this barrier, therefore, would be a favorable sign to bulls wishing to restart the uptrend.
Even so, for more gains XRP price will still need to mow through the $0.85 and $0.91 hurdles. Clearing these blockades will open the path for a retest of the $1 psychological level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
The only on-chain metric that shows clear bullish signs for XRP price is the 365-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV). This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased XRP over the past year.
Currently, this index is hovering around -22%. It is at the same level where XRP price formed a local bottom in late January. The resulting uptrend then caused the remittance token to rally by nearly 53% in just roughly two weeks.
If history repeats itself, there is a good chance for the XRP price to kick-start a similar upswing.
XRP 365-day MVRV
The supply distribution for XRP price shows a negative correlation between the wallets holding 100,000 to 1 million and 10 million or more XRP tokens. The former category hit a peak of 9.9% on December 24, while the latter category was at 72%.
Since then, the group of wallets holding relatively smaller tokens has been on the decline and is currently hovering around 9.5% while the other set of holders has increased their holdings to 73.1%.
To sum it up, the whales holding 10 million or more XRP tokens have increased their market share, indicating that they are bullish on the token. While the other category has reduced its holdings suggesting that this group of holders is not as bullish as the other.
XRP supply distribution
Finally, we have the daily active addresses and the on-chain volume, both of which have been in a decline since February 8, suggesting that there has been an outflow of capital and investors interacting with the Ripple blockchain.
XRP daily active addresses vs on-chain volume
Regardless of the bullish scenario presented by a few on-chain indices, a daily candlestick close below $0.60 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple. In such a case, XRP price could crash lower and tag the range low at $0.55 before reestablishing a directional bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Four reasons why XRP price will reach $1
XRP price has been in a downtrend since March 28 and this move has been exacerbated by the flash crash in Bitcoin price. After finding its feet and then bouncing off a buy zone, the remittance token has restarted its uptrend.
Can this bullish setup trigger a 75% breakout for Cardano price
Cardano price is at an interesting point in its journey to the upside since it is forming a bottom reversal pattern. A successful breakout could yield immense gains for early movers.
Ethereum price targets $10,000 despite Merge upgrade delay
Ethereum price could rally after recovering from the recent crypto market bloodbath. The altcoin’s consensus layer launch, the shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is pushed to Q3 2022.
Will Dogecoin price follow Shiba Inu’s cue and rally 20%
Dogecoin price shows an interesting setup that skews the favor for bulls and indicates that an uptrend has begun. Moreover, on-chain metrics signal little to no resistance up to certain significant levels.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.