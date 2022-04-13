XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit

- Ripple Labs could gain a victory in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit as the presiding judge offered the giant access to key documents.
- Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC’s request to shield documents under privilege.
- Analysts believe XRP price is on track to hit the $1 target as Ripple inches closer to a win against the SEC.
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged. Ripple’s lawyers have access to former SEC director William Hinman’s speech and the document is no longer classified as privileged.
Ripple Labs closer to victory in the ongoing lawsuit
In the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, payments giant Ripple is closer to victory in the case as the presiding judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC’s motion to review documents that are material to the prosecution.
Proponents believe this is a victory for Ripple Labs as former SEC director William Hinman’s speech on Bitcoin and Ethereum is no longer privileged. The document is admissible in court, pushing Ripple closer to its victory.
Judge Sarah Netburn’s decision to deny the regulator’s request to shield documents under privilege offers Ripple a higher probability of winning. The SEC previously did not object to the admission of documents; however, the regulator shielded the speech and said that it was Hinman’s personal views and not SEC policies.
Judge Netburn was quoted in her decision,
The SEC seeks to have it both ways, but the Speech was either intended to reflect agency policy or it was not. Having insisted that it reflected Hinman’s personal views, the SEC cannot now reject its own position.
Analysts have evaluated the XRP price trend and consider the 2022 volume point of control at roughly 0.77 as key to the altcoin’s next move. The volume point of control is a level where the highest amount of an asset has changed hands and is associated with a higher propensity for providing support and resistance. The recent break below this level now means XRP has taken on a bearish tone, although analysts remain optimistic.
Analysts consider the volume point of control as a key level for Ripple price, with a break above bringing into reach an upside target for the altcoin at $0.91, as it collects liquidity. This would be followed by the next target higher at $1.01.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SOL, AVAX, MATIC among the biggest holdings in Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary's portfolio
Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank is bullish on crypto, and 20% of his operating companies' portfolio consists of cryptocurrencies. The millionaire holds 32 positions in cryptocurrencies and revealed his bullish outlook on Avalanche, Solana and MATIC.
Shiba Inu price targets $0.000037 as bidding for ‘SHIB: The Metaverse’ goes live
Shiba Inu price spiked by nearly 40% shortly after Robinhood announced it would add support for the meme coin. The fundamentals have grown even more bullish now that the bid event for ‘SHIB: The Metaverse’ is live.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins have a window to explode as big crypto stabilizes
Bitcoin price shows a consolidation pattern, which indicates that an upswing is on its way. Ethereum and Ripple are both showing optimistic outlooks that indicate gains in the next few days.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.