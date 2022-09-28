United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has spoken out about the expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its impact on the traditional finance ecosystem, calling for appropriate regulation.
During an event titled the “Opportunities and challenges of the tokenisation of finance” hosted by the Banque de France on Sept. 27, Jerome Powell said there were “very significant structural issues around the lack of transparency” in the DeFi ecosystem.
The comments followed those by Bank for International Settlements (BIS) general manager Agustín Carstens who expressed concern over the contrast between DeFi and traditional finance.
Carstens added that the “huge challenge” that they (central bankers and regulators) face is that the DeFi and crypto world is global and borderless.
Powell acknowledged that the interaction between DeFi and the banking system has not been significant from a financial stability viewpoint, limiting the impacts of the “DeFi winter.” However, it demonstrated the weaknesses and work that needs to be done around regulation, he added.
We need to be very careful about how crypto activities are taken within the regulatory perimeter, where ever they take place […] there is a real need for more appropriate regulation.
Powell added that as DeFi expands and starts to touch more retail customers, appropriate regulation needs to be in place. The comments suggest that Powell is confident that DeFi will see a great deal of growth in the future despite the current market doldrums.
DeFi total-value locked (TVL) has fallen 71% from its late-December all-time high to around $62 billion according to DefiLlama. The decline is in line with that of cryptocurrency markets which have retreated by a similar percentage.
Major digital asset firms have largely welcomed the Biden administration’s efforts to push for a clearly defined regulatory framework for crypto. However, the wheels of bureaucracy turn slowly in the United States and there is likely to be a lot of deliberation before anything solid is on the table.
The Fed chair also spoke about a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) stating that should one be launched, it would not be anonymous and would include identity verification for users.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Christie’s moves on-chain with NFT auction platform on Ethereum
After a series of successful high-priced nonfungible token (NFT) sales, Christie’s has launched its own dedicated NFT "on-chain auction platform," allowing auctions to be carried out fully on-chain on the Ethereum network.
Binance Coin price could shed more than 10% if this trend continues
Binance Coin price has been on a downtrend for quite some time and has intensified after the recent sell-off in Bitcoin price. Investors need to pay close attention to the BNB’s moves over the last three weeks, which revealed a bearish setup.
Ethereum price still stands a chance to rally to $1,500 for these reasons
Ethereum price failed and was rejected at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. There is a significant downtick in bearish momentum amidst the recent decline. Invalidation of an uptrend potential depends on the swing low at $1,006 remaining untagged.
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: A sweep of the summer lows in the making
Cardano price congestive nature continues during the final week of Sept. Despite the rest of the market experiencing volatile moves this week, the price has been quite stagnant. ADA currently auctions at $0.44 as the bears have prompted a 4% drop in market value.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.