- Ethereum Classic price reclaims the ground above $20.00 after ricocheting from an overarching drop to $17.77.
- FTX exchange is likely on its own after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire it.
- Ethereum Classic price must close the day above resistance at $22.00 to validate bullish outlook, avoid further falls.
Ethereum Classic price is gradually finding its way back to the surface after falling victim to the FTX-triggered selloff. Rumors of insolvency sparked panic among investors as they rushed to withdraw funds from the embattled cryptocurrency exchange owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
FTX in disarray, Binance backs out of acquisition deal
In addition to suspending withdrawals, FTX has stopped new sign-ups, a move hinting at much deeper problems. Crypto enthusiasts and investors have already started counting losses amid vivid signs of FTX’s ultimate end.
Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, a company that focuses on providing crypto services, reckoned when he appeared on CNBC on Thursday that he is doubtful he will recover up to $77 million linked to FTX.
Although Binance had hinted at fully acquiring FTX to protect investors, the exchange backed out on Wednesday, saying, “the issues are beyond our control or ability to help.”
Meanwhile, in the most recent update (seen by Reuters) over the fate of FTX, SBF says that he intends to raise funds over the next week to do right by customers and explore the possibility of acquiring “new investors.”
Despite the efforts being made to save FTX, the damage that occurred in the past few days will be faced for a long time, like in the case of the Terra (LUNA) crash in May. For now, eyes are fixated on the Ethereum Classic price’s ability to sustain an uptrend above $20.00.
Ethereum Classic price paints a bullish picture
Ethereum Classic price dodders at $21.10 at the time of writing. The price rebounded from support at $17.77 as the entire crypto market waded through the murky waters gushing out of FTX’s woes.
A bullish candle is underway and might close above resistance at $22.00. Traders might view this move as a dramatic rise in price to counter the sharp freefall ETC has endured this week.
ETCUSD daily chart
The Stochastic oscillator’s return into the neutral area affirms that Ethereum Classic buyers are slowly gaining control of the trend. A break above $22.00, coupled with the Stochastics’ movement above the midline and probably into the overbought region, will add credence to the bullish outlook in Ethereum Classic price.
Traders must, from now on, tread cautiously, keeping in mind that ETC is trading below all the applied moving averages – the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in red), the 100-day EMA (in blue) and the 200-day EMA (in purple) included. Short positions will immediately turn profitable if Ethereum Classic price fails to close the day above $22.00 or slides below the critical $20.00 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three altcoins to stay away from after FTX implosion: Solana (SOL), Lido DAO (LDO) and Render (RNDR)
Solana price, along with fellow tokens Lido and Render, has felt the brunt of the FTX exchange's collapse. In the last few days, the trajectory of all three has shifted from slightly bullish to extremely bearish, resulting in declines of almost 60%.
Could Ethereum beat the bear market as supply falls post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH) is seeing a fall in supply as a result of the Merge which supporters argue make it a sound investment and could help it weather the crypto winter currently devastating the DeFi market.
Is Binance’s failure to acquire FTX a blessing for the larger crypto market?
Binance is already one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, but it was on the verge of becoming a far more powerful entity had the FTX acquisition deal gone through.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.