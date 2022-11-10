- Crypto markets are in turmoil after FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges collapsed.
- As a result, all FTX-related tokens, like SOL, FTT, SRM, MAPS, etc., are tanking without a stop.
- Traders, however, can focus on altcoins like dYdX, PERP and CAKE that are showing strength.
The aftermath of FTX’s collapse is something that the crypto industry is still dealing with, but a few altcoins seem to be making noise. These altcoins are showing strength amid a sea of red, suggesting a shift in investor sentiment and capital rotation.
dYdX price explodes and here’s what to expect
dYdX price shed roughly 42% due to the selling frenzy over the last week, resulting in a steep correction. However, the chart attached below shows that an influx of buyers stepped up at $1.41, resulting in a quick reversal and a 23% upswing. Although the daily candlestick is yet to close, the next level of interest, if this buying pressure continues to build up, is $1.85.
The reason why the dYdX price saw a sudden boost could be the recent collapse of another centralized exchange (CEX). As a result, investors may have rotated their capital to decentralized exchanges (DEX), which is the theme in the market right now.
In addition to dYdX, other DEX tokens are also seeing a similar narrative-based play. A resurgence in buying pressure that flips $1.85 could see the altcoin revisit the $2.25 hurdle, raking in a total gain of 52% from the current position.
dYdXUSDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for this category of tokens, the narrative is at the mercy of Bitcoin price. A continuation of BTC’s downtrend could see dYdX price break its immediate support level at $1.41. This development will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a correction to $1.03.
Perpetual token price could revert to mean
Perpetual token or PERP price seems to have taken a brutal hit as it dropped 55% and is currently hovering below the selling climax formed on June 18 at $0.50. However, since setting up a local bottom at $0.309, the altcoin has rallied 12% and is currently eyeing a retest of $0.50.
Interestingly, the midpoint of its 55% crash coincides with this level, making it a confluence and high probability zone to book profits. In total, this move would constitute a 39% upswing from the current position.
However, investors can play it a little risky and instead enter longs on a retest of the 62% or 70.5% retracement levels at $0.544 and $0.576 levels, respectively.
PERPUSDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, a breakdown of the range low at $0.309 will invalidate this optimistic scenario and potentially trigger a correction to the negative 27% retracement level at $0.20.
CAKE price remains resilient
CAKE price saw a 33% drop due to the FTX exchange’s collapse, and this makes PancakeSwap’s native token one of the least affected in the market. Considering that Binance played a pivotal role in FTX’s collapse, this Binance Chain token’s performance seems obvious.
Going forward, investors need to pay close attention to CAKE and other Binance Chain ecosystem tokens, which have a higher chance of rallying.
As for CAKE price, the immediate hurdle at $4.35 is the first barrier that will be tagged after an 8% upswing. Flipping this blockade into a foothold will open the path for bulls to reach a buying climax at $5.14. This move would bring the total gain from 8% to 28% and would completely undo the FTX-induced crash.
CAKEUSDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if CAKE price fails to climb higher but instead slices through the selling climax at $3.28, it would invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a correction to $2.84.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Three altcoins to stay away from after FTX implosion: Solana (SOL), Lido DAO (LDO) and Render (RNDR)
Solana price, along with fellow tokens Lido and Render, has felt the brunt of the FTX exchange's collapse. In the last few days, the trajectory of all three has shifted from slightly bullish to extremely bearish, resulting in declines of almost 60%.
Could Ethereum beat the bear market as supply falls post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH) is seeing a fall in supply as a result of the Merge which supporters argue make it a sound investment and could help it weather the crypto winter currently devastating the DeFi market.
Is Binance’s failure to acquire FTX a blessing for the larger crypto market?
Binance is already one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, but it was on the verge of becoming a far more powerful entity had the FTX acquisition deal gone through.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.