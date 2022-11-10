- Binance announced on November 10 that the deal had been called off, citing corporate due diligence.
- FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told his employees that Binance failed to inform them before making this move.
- The purchase not going through prevented a possible Mt.Gox repeat in the future.
Binance is already one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, but it was on the verge of becoming a far more powerful entity had the FTX acquisition deal gone through.
Binance-FTX no more
A short-lived dream came to an end on Thursday after Binance announced that the exchange would no longer pursue the acquisition of FTX. The exchange cited corporate due diligence, reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations as the reasons for not going forward.
Binance stated that the existing issues are beyond their ability to help, adding,
“Every time a major player in an industry fails, retail consumers will suffer. We have seen over the last several years that the crypto ecosystem is becoming more resilient and we believe in time that outliers that misuse user funds will be weeded out by the free market.”
However, FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was just as surprised as the rest of the market since he wasn’t informed beforehand either. As per Reuters, SBF told his employees that Binance made their statement to the media first and not to them but that he will keep fighting still and look into other options.
Apparently, SBF has been attempting to pull FTX out of the liquidity crunch by requesting its investors and other players in the industry for emergency funds. The exchange currently needs about $8 billion in order to cover the withdrawals conducted by users in the last three days.
OKX Director of Financial Markets, Lennix Lai, also noted a similar request, said that FTX was urgently seeking $2 to $4 billion in cash and that the exchange had over $7 billion in liabilities.
While Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) did say that the last few days were not part of their “master plan”, the deal going through would not have been particularly great either.
In the spirit of transparency, might as well share the actual note, sent to all Binance team globally a few hours ago.https://t.co/IUNkPcLC8T pic.twitter.com/XGlIJB7EV5— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 9, 2022
Binance’s crypto share is reminiscent of Mt. Gox
Binance, as of last month, was responsible for over $390 billion worth of transactions out of the $543 billion noted across all exchanges. This shows that the exchange already had a 71.8% dominance in the crypto market. If its acquisition of FTX were a success, Binance would be a force to be reckoned with, not to mention the wider implications in case of a collapse.
Crypto exchange’s monthly transaction volume
Thus, with one single entity handling roughly 80% of the market’s transactions, the situation would be oddly reminiscent of Mt. Gox’s downfall in 2014. However, this time around, the aftermath would be disastrous, considering the sheer size of the crypto market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
Bitcoin price levels to watch during Thursday's US CPI announcement
Bitcoin price experienced a monstrous decline on November 9. On November 10, the United States updates the Consumer Price Index. Historically the CPI release dates tend to be very volatile trading days.
Dogecoin plummets penny-from-Eiffel style as whales consider abandoning ship
Dogecoin price witnessed a devastating decline during the second trading week of November. A sweep-the-lows event could be underway if the bulls show up later. Key levels have been defined to determine DOGE's next potential move.
Ethereum price nosedives as Binance may provide aid to FTX
Ethereum price nosedived during the US midterm elections As price declined. The technicals suggest a sweep-the-lows event is underway. Key levels have been defined to gauge ETH’s potential landing ground. Ethereum price has suffered a devastating liquidation.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.