eToro to delist Tron, Cardano for US users by end of year citing regulatory concerns

- eToro will remove Cardano and Tron from its platform for users based in the United States.
- The exchange cited regulatory concerns for its recent move to remove the two digital assets.
- US customers will no longer be able to open new ADA and TRX positions from December 26.
eToro recently revealed that the social-trading platform will remove Cardano and Tron for customers in the United States by the end of the year, due to regulatory concerns. Users will still be able to withdraw their ADA and TRX holdings.
eToro has no plans to force sell client holdings
eToro announced that the exchange will be delisting Cardano and Tron for US customers starting on December 26. Users in the region would no longer be able to open new ADA or TRX positions.
Starting on December 31, staking functionality for both of the assets would also not be available. According to eToro, the decision was made due to business-related considerations regarding the regulatory environment concerning the two cryptocurrencies.
US customers that are holding existing positions of Cardano and Tron would still be able to close out their positions at any time. eToro stated that it has no plans for force selling. Any ADA or TRX holdings in the exchange’s Smart Portfolio will be converted to open positions in users’ personal portfolios where customers can choose to hold or sell.
Wallets will be in withdraw-only mode until Q1 2022 when selling will also become limited. The move came unexpectedly as ADA and TRX have not been associated with regulatory concerns in the United States, unlike XRP, which has been involved in an ongoing lawsuit with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
The social-trading platform further clarified that users will still be able to securely hold existing ADA and TRX positions and close them at any time and receive US dollars. The exchange is working on developing its eToro Money crypto wallet compatible with the two cryptocurrencies, expected to roll out early next year.
Cardano price at risk of 25% drop
Cardano price recently lost grip of a significant foothold, which now puts ADA at risk of a massive fall toward $1.26. The descending parallel channel projects a 25% plunge for the token, as the token sliced below the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern.
The first line of defense for the Ethereum killer is at $1.70, then at the June 15 high at $1.61. Additional foothold will appear at the July 4 high at $1.49, then at the support line given by Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) at $1.26, coinciding with the aforementioned bearish target.
ADA/USDT daily chart
In order for the bulls to reverse the period of underperformance, Cardano price must reclaim support at the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $1.73, and target the October 27 low at $1.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price presents buy opportunity before VET hits $0.20
VeChain price downside risk remains elevated, but oversold readings in the oscillators indicate that risk is limited. A strong bullish entry opportunity would likely return VeChain to a push towards new all-time highs. VeChain price has two trade setups ...
MATIC price forms bear trap as Polygon heads to $2.6
MATIC price remains inside a broader rising wedge pattern on its candlestick chart and has struggled to find support. However, the Point and Figure chart shows that a move above $1.70 could trigger some intense buying pressure and deny bears their selloff.
SafeMoon finds support floor, poised for a move to $0.000040
SafeMoon price is currently down by more than 57% from the all-time high it made back on October 29th. Some hints of price stabilization against Senkou Span B could trigger intense buying pressure. If not, an extensive dive south is likely.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins to outperform leading cryptos
Bitcoin price has developed a double-bottom on its Point and Figure chart, creating a short opportunity for the bears. The hypothetical short entry is a sell stop order at $55,000, a stop loss at $59,000 and a profit target at $42,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.